1. How to be a responsible cat owner

Responsible cat ownership is not to be taken lightly. Here’s a helpful checklist of the basic requirements needed to take care of a cat:

Provide nutritious meals and access to fresh water

Provide a clean and comfortable living space

Toilet train and keep their litter tray clean

Meet their grooming needs, such as brushing, nail clipping and teeth brushing

Take them to the vet if you suspect something is off

Administer all necessary medications when required

Provide adequate pet care insurance

Be available for regular cuddles and play-time