Adult Jack Russell running on a beach with a ball in its mouth.

Adult dog lying down in a kitchen.

Five-step skin and coat routine for a healthy dog!

Coat and skin health essentials

Your dog’s coat and skin are not only a joy to stroke, they’re also great indicators of your pet’s general health.
golden retriever adult

A healthy weight starts with healthy habits

A healthy weight is key to your dog's health and wellbeing. Find out more about the four simple ways you can maintain your dog's healthy weight and keep them in good shape.
Ageing

Ageing Irish Setter lying down indoors.

Importance of nutrition changes for dogs according to their age

Ageing Golden Retriever lying down in a garden.

​Signs your dog is getting old

dogs end of life care

Your dog's end of life care

Ageing German Shepherd standing outdoors in a field.

How should I care for my ageing dog?

Ageing English Cocker Spaniel lying down outdoors in a field.

Common illnesses in older dogs

Digestive Health

What makes your dog's digestive system healthy?

Adult Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever lying down indoors on a rug.

​Is your dog constipated?

Adult Jack Russell lying down indoors on a dog bed with a cone on.

How to feed your dog after surgery

Puppy dog sitting

Why Does My Puppy Have Diarrhoea?

Adult Golden Retriever lying down on the floor by a silver bowl.

​How to prevent an upset stomach in your dog

Adult Dachshund standing on an examination table in a vets office with its owner.

Common dog digestive problems

Adult Dachshund sitting on an examination table being checked over by a vet.

​Spotting signs of digestive problems in your dog

Adult dog lying down in a kitchen.

your dogs diet

​Your dog's diet and their digestive health

General wellbeing

Travelling with your dog - top tips

Adult Bernese Mountain Dog standing outdoors on a snow footpath.

Caring for your dog in Winter and cold weather

Adult Beagle running in water.

Keeping your dog cool in summer

Healthy Skin and Coat

​Why is my dog losing its hair?

Adult Beagle sitting outdoors scratching its ear

Dog dandruff and dry skin

vet petting a white fluffy Samoyed dog

Let’s talk about skin conditions in dogs

Adult Jack Russell walking through a field with face close to the grass.

Let’s talk about dog skin allergies

Why does my dog keep scratching?

How your dog's diet affects their skin

Healthy Weight

Puppy Beagle standing outside eating from a blue bowl.

How to help your dog gain weight

Adult Jack Russell running on a beach with a ball in its mouth.

Why is my dog losing weight?

The risks to your dog if they are obese

Adult Golden Retriever running in a field behind a jogger.

How to maintain your dog's healthy weight

Adult Golden Retriever lying down inside on a blue dog bed.

Is my dog overweight?

Urinary Health

Urinary incontinence in dogs

Understanding your dog's urinary health and its diet

Adult Great Dane standing in a garden drinking from a silver bowl.

​How are urinary problems in dogs treated?

Bladder problems in dogs

