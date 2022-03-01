Five-step skin and coat routine for a healthy dog!

If your dog has a healthy skin, bathing them and cleaning their ears once a month may be all you need. Always use dog shampoo and avoid human products as they are not adapted to the same skin features (such as the pH). It’s also a good idea to check their ears daily when risks are high: during summer and swimming season or after walks in fields with grass seeds getting in your dog’s ears! If you think your pet is suffering from a skin condition, talk to your vet for advice.