Healthy weight starts with healthy habits
A healthy weight is key to your cat's general health and wellbeing. Here are four simple ways to maintain that healthy weight and keep your cat in good shape.
Healthy weight isn't only measured on a scale
Weighing your cat is not the only way to check if they're overweight. You can find out if your cat's a healthy weight by asking your vet how to use the Body Conditioning Score.
Healthy activity requires play
Playtime is key to keeping your cat stimulated, active and at a healthy weight. The amount of exercise varies based on factors such as their age, weight and breed.
Healthy portions are smaller than you think
Many pet owners think their cat needs more food than it really does. This means that many cats are overfed; not only can this cause weight gain, but may lead to other health issues.
Healthy growth lasts a lifetime
Losing weight is more difficult than preventing weight gain in the first place, so it's important that healthy habits and behaviours are set from day one.
Success should be viewed less in terms of reaching a 'perfect weight', than in permanently maintaining weight lost. Unless bad habits are permanently changed, long term weight management will fail.
Find a vet
If you have concerns about your cat's health, get in touch with a vet for professional, specialist advice.