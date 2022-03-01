What makes your dog's digestive system healthy?

Helping your dog maintain a healthy digestive system can help improve many aspects of their overall wellbeing, from their stool quality to their appearance.

How a dog’s digestive system works

Like other mammals, your dog's digestive system works to break down and digest the food passing through it, absorbing nutrients it needs as the food moves through the organs.

Their small intestine is the main organ in the digestive system where vitamins, minerals, protein, fats and carbohydrates are absorbed. This organ has a large surface area covered in different types of cell which aid digestion and absorption, along with microflora – ‘beneficial’ bacteria – which contribute to gut health. Their digestive system is also home to the largest number of immune cells in their body, helping protect your dog.

A healthy canine digestive system has the right balance of ‘beneficial’ bacteria, correctly-functioning immune cells, and its health is maintained by a diet which is appropriate for the individual.