​How to prevent an upset stomach in your dog

Every dog may occasionally suffer from an upset stomach, but your dog’s age, breed, size and lifestyle can make it more prone to this issue than most. Luckily, there are ways you can help prevent an upset stomach and maintain a healthy digestive system in your pet at each stage in their life.

Your dog’s digestion

The healthy functioning of the digestive system in your dog is crucial in making sure they are absorbing all the nutrients they need from their food. The huge surface area of the small intestine is covered in cells which aid in absorbing vitamins, minerals and other nutrients, and also has the largest number of immune cells in the body. The whole gastrointestinal tract is home to microflora; bacteria that help support a healthy digestive environment and these bacteria can be affected by the food your dog eats.

What are the symptoms of an upset stomach in dogs?

If your dog has an upset stomach, they may suffer from diarrhoea – soft and unformed stools – as well as vomiting. They may also express discomfort or have abdominal distention. Chronic digestive problems are also accompanied by symptoms such as weight loss and a lacklustre coat.

Preventing upset stomachs in puppies

Puppies are particularly prone to upset stomachs and diarrhoea. Their digestive system is not yet fully matured. They also have an ‘immunity gap’, where the puppy’s immune system is no longer protected by antibodies gained from their mother, but they have yet to produce their own antibodies effectively. An upset stomach in puppies under three weeks old can also indicate more serious illnesses which can be fatal.

You can support your puppy’s digestive health by giving them a food with nutrients to support digestive health and avoiding changing their food too quickly. You should also make sure to get your puppy vaccinated when advised to do so by your vet.