​Spotting signs of digestive problems in your dog

If you’ve noticed changes in your dog’s digestion, bowel movements or eating, it’s important to take them to your vet so they can conduct a full examination. However, there are also many signs you can look out for which may indicate specific digestive problems.

Understanding your dog’s digestion and what’s ‘normal’ for them when it comes to bowel movements and other bodily functions is useful, as you’ll be able to quickly spot if something isn’t right.

Diarrhoea and digestive problems in dogs

Diarrhoea is a common symptom of digestive issues, particularly with the large and/or small intestine. If your dog has diarrhoea, they will feel the need to move their bowels more frequently and do so very regularly. Their stool is likely to be more liquid-like than solid, and may contain mucous. Large intestine conditions result in your dog having small volumes of diarrhoea but passing these very frequently.

Constipation in dogs

Constipation is another commonly-occurring symptom of digestive problems, and can have a number of potential underlying causes. If your dog is constipated, their faeces will be hard or dry, and they will move their bowels infrequently. They may also show signs of increased straining when attempting to move their bowels.