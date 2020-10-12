There’s no right or wrong answer when it comes to deciding whether to adopt an adult cat or a kitten. What is important, is that you research your choices thoroughly and go to a responsible breeder or shelters that can offer you information, advice and support.

A number of things are likely to influence your decision, for example, if you want a particular breed of cat and whether you have time to house train a kitten. Both experiences can be rewarding but both are very different.

Adopting an adult cat

While most people think about getting a kitten when they decide to add a cat to their family, adopting an adult has a number of benefits. Shelters across the country are full of cats of all ages looking for new homes, some of which are pure breeds.

Pros to adopting an adult cat

Giving a home to an adult cat is a responsible choice and can be very rewarding

You will be able to choose from a wide variety of cats of every different appearance, age and temperament

Shelter staff will know each cat well and help you find the right pet for you

Adult cats will usually have been trained to use a litter box

Fully grown cats may be quieter than kittens

Shelter cats are usually treated for parasites, examined by a vet and are possibly sterilised and vaccinated before you take them home

Any behavioural traits and temperaments may already be determined in an adult cat, and so you can find a pet who already holds any desired characteristics

Challenges with adopting an adult cat

Many rescue cats have an uncertain history and some may require a little extra care to settle in their new home

An adult cat may already have bad habits that will be difficult to change

An adult cat’s key socialisation period will have taken place a long time ago, however there is still room for some behavioural adaptation

Where to adopt a cat

There are a number of places you can go to adopt a cat, however the most common is a shelter. When choosing a shelter it is important to visit and ask plenty of questions about their policies, care and hygiene measures.

A good shelter will also have made an effort with any cats to socialise them and accustom them to the normal aspects of life in a family home.

Other places you may rescue a cat include: