How often should you feed a puppy?

Your puppy came into the world without the ability to see, hear or smell, relying entirely on their mum for all their physical and nutritional needs. They spend most of their time sleeping, crawling to their mother for nourishment, warmth and protection using only their taste and touch senses.

Weeks two through four begin the transformation from a helpless puppy to a clumsy one. As their senses develop, their eyes open, letting them see their surroundings. They don’t see well until eight weeks, so everything is blurry. Their ear canals will also open, allowing them to hear. Your puppy uses these new senses to interact with their mother and littermates.

By week four, your puppy can walk but will be gawky. They start to bark, wag their tail and can take care of their toilet needs independently. During this time, the baby or milk teeth emerge. Puppy teeth are very sharp and can be uncomfortable for their mother, so she will begin the gradual weaning process.

While the puppies are transitioning to solid foods, mother’s milk decreases and the puppies lose lactose tolerance. They enter ‘the immunity gap’, meaning their immune system is not mature enough to protect them from disease, while the immunity coming from colostrum is declining. Puppy vaccinations give some of the protection they need.