Our partners
Join us in making a positive impact on the lives of pets and their devoted families this Christmas! 50% of your Royal Canin online order will be donated to PDSA to help keep pets healthy. For Example, a £50 Royal Canin order could fund a test for dogs to detect infectious and life-threatening viruses.**Between the 24th – 27th November 2023 inclusive, 50% of the total sales transaction plus VAT will be paid to PDSA*, a registered charity in England and Wales (208217) and Scotland (SC037585). Royal Canin will make a maximum contribution of £8,000 plus VAT to PDSA. *Paid to PDSA Trading Limited (01595637) a wholly owned subsidiary of PDSA to which it gives all of its profits.
We work alongside various companies and organisations to help make a better world for pets. Read about our involvement here.
PDSA
Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland (AADI)
Dogs for Good
Guide Dogs
Hearing Dogs
Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind
Medical Detection Dogs
Wisdom Panel