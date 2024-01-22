We’re partnering with the PDSA to help save pets lives this Christmas. 50% of every online Royal Canin order will be donated to PDSA’s

mission between Friday 24th – Monday 27th November 2023.



As an example, each order of £50 could pay for a test checking for a life threatening virus. In 2022, PDSA saved the lives of 141,000 pets with

life threatening conditions.



Your order will play a key role in helping PDSA keep pets healthy and happy this Christmas.

*Between the 24th – 27th November 2023 inclusive, 50% of the total sales transaction plus VAT will be paid to PDSA*, a registered charity in England and Wales (208217) and Scotland (SC037585). Royal Canin will make a maximum contribution of £8,000 plus VAT to PDSA. *Paid to

PDSA Trading Limited (01595637) a wholly owned subsidiary of PDSA to which it gives all of its profits.

