Frequently Asked Questions
Although measuring cups can be used as a guide, they offer significant daily variation between meals (on average 20% more or less food per serving*). Additionally 80% of owners overfeed when using a measuring cup* therefore we do not recommend using them.
Due to this level of inaccuracy, our recommendation is to weigh out the daily allowance of food using digital scales, this ensures your pet is receiving the correct amount of food each day. These amounts may change due to life stage, activity level or whether the animal has been neutered, therefore to maintain their ideal body condition throughout life we advise to weigh your pet regularly and adjust feeding amounts where necessary.
*AJ German et al. Imprecision when using measuring cups to weigh out extruded dry kibbled food. Journal of Animal Physiology and Animal Nutrition (2011); 3(11):368-373.
For dry diets, palatability of the kibble remains at its best for one month after the bag is opened, however will be fine for up to two months so long as the bag is stored properly, in a cool, dry, airtight container.
Once opened, wet food should be refrigerated and consumed within two days. If left out at room temperature, it should be discarded after two hours.
Our quality and food safety systems are state-of-the-art and we continually invest in new technology to ensure this remains the case. All our food is made to the strictest quality requirements to ensure absolute safety.
We manufacture every pet food we sell, in plants that we own; our plants are ISO 9001:2008 certified for Quality Management and ISO 22000 certified for Food Safety.
Because cats and dogs deserve the best nutrition to remain in the best of health, ROYAL CANIN® is committed to:
- Selecting the suppliers of raw materials in accordance with very strict specifications. This rigorous selection process doesn’t end with our first purchase.
- Testing the quality of every ingredients before they are accepted for use in ROYAL CANIN® foods - we monitor every load delivered to our plants to verify the safety and quality of the ingredients we use to make pet food.
- Only using meat from animals which are declared fit and healthy for human consumption
- Quality control from the moment the raw materials enter the factory tight through to the packaging stage, thanks to systematic measures and analyses at all key stages. Rigorous testing is done on every batch of finished product in order to validate safety, nutrient composition, and quality, before our products are shipped to our customers
- Providing complete traceability and identification of all ingredients
Ingredients for ROYAL CANIN® products are selected based on multiple different factors, including the suppliers’ compliance with our quality and food safety requirements, consistent availability and nutrients available.
Grains are the seeds from wheat, maize, rye, oats, rice and millet and are an excellent source of amino acids, vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, fibre and fatty acids that are essential for the health of dogs and cats. Not only do they support the health of our pets helping to provide complete and balanced nutrition, they can also be very sustainable. When it is not possible for pet food manufacturers to list individual ingredients, grains such as rice and maize will be listed under the category "Cereals". Grains used in pet foods are an excellent source of energy, helping to provide complete and balance nutrition. During the manufacturing process the outer husks are removed and the grain is finely ground and cooked, to ensure the grains are digestibility. Pet foods may include one or more grains such as rice, wheat, corn, barley, and oats. While grain-free pet foods have become a popular trend, the dietary value of grains is undeniable, except in very few cases where an allergy is diagnosed by a Vet. Adverse reactions to grains are actually very rare.
At ROYAL CANIN®, we do not use any artificial colourings in the diet formulations. As a result, there are natural variations in the raw ingredients which results in a variation in the kibble colour (this is comparable to different colour variations you see when you purchase meat, fruits and vegetables). While this variation exists, only diets meeting the highest of quality standards with regards to their nutritional composition are released to the market.
“Meat” claims in pet food can be confusing.
It is common for suppliers of cat and dog food to market their products by claiming the amount of “meat” or “fresh meat”, particularly placing them as the first ingredient. According to current feed legislation, each ingredient / ingredient group in a pet food must be listed on the package based on weight before cooking in descending order. This means that “fresh meat” that naturally contains large amounts of water (approximately 75%) receives a high position on the ingredient list. This may give the impression that “meat” is the primary source of the nutritional content of the pet food. When reading an ingredient list, we should take into account that “fresh meat” contains 70-80% water. During the preparation of a “processed animal protein” as “dehydrated poultry protein” or “chicken meal”, most of this water is removed. For example, this means that 1 kilogram of fresh poultry will provide approximately 250 grams of nutrients, compared to 1 kilogram of dehydrated poultry protein which provides more than 900 grams of nutrients. A list of ingredients containing raw materials with very different water content becomes difficult to understand. Overall, you should consider moisture content whenever reading a pet food label making diet comparisons. We also recommend looking at the ‘guaranteed nutrient analysis (protein, fat, carbohydrate…) and at the nutrient digestibility when comparing diets.
Please contact our nutritional advisors team if you would like to discuss nutrition any further.
Meat and animal derivatives is a labelling category that describes animal based ingredients used in pet foods (not including dairy which has it's own category). Animal derivatives are by-products of the human food industry from species typically used in the human food chain such as beef, chicken, pork and fish.
By-products can be simply defined as materials that we have an excess of in society such as offal, which is a highly nutritious ingredient enjoyed around the world, but that's less popular to eat in the UK.
In all ROYAL CANIN® products we only use high quality by-products - listed as animal derivatives in our ingredients list. Our high-quality by-products are not only safe and nutritious, they are also more sustainable as they do not compete with human food production.
ROYAL CANIN® want to improve pets' lives, placing cats and dogs' needs first to contribute to their optimal health. There is more: our nutritional approach based on nutrients enables us to consider the environmental and social impact of every single recipe we develop, whilst providing pets with nutrition of the highest quality, benefits, and safety. And our sustainability journey doesn't end there: we are working relentlessly towards improving our impact on pets, planet, and people, by making our activities more sustainable and socially responsible.
Packaging plays an important role in delivering our products to consumers. It protects finished products as they move on to customers and consumers. Packaging helps preserve the freshness of our products, conveys important legal and nutritional information, differentiates our brands on shelves, and provides consumers with recommended feeding guidelines. We are currently rethinking our approach to packaging because we believe there is no such thing as a sustainable product in unsustainable packaging.
We’re proud of our products, but deeply concerned about the impact of packaging waste on land and in the ocean. This is unacceptable and we are committed to addressing this, even if it means redesigning much of our packaging or our business models. We have signed the Ellen MacArthur Foundation commitment. We aim to reduce our virgin plastic use by 25%, to integrate an average 30% recycled content in our plastic packaging1 and to have 100% reusable, recyclable, or compostable packaging.
1Target dependent on advancement of chemical recycling at pace and scale & alignment of food safety regulations. For more information on ROYAL CANIN® sustainability, please visit: www.royalcanin.com/uk/about-us/sustainability
For more information on ROYAL CANIN® sustainability, please visit: www.royalcanin.com/uk/about-us/sustainability
To access a ROYAL CANIN® website in a different country, click on the words "United Kingdom" located at the bottom right of every page of our website. This will bring you to a world map where you can chose your country of interest.
Click on the country of your choice and you will be automatically directed to the associated ROYAL CANIN® website.
We do not sell our Veterinary diets directly to consumers. These should be fed following veterinarian recommendation and under veterinarian supervision. You can purchase them directly through your veterinary practice or through some online retailers.
You can find the link to our online trusted stockist below: www.royalcanin.com/uk/where-to-buy/online-retailers
ROYAL CANIN® products cannot be bought directly and are exclusively available in pet speciality stores. If your local retailer doesn’t have the diet you require in stock, you can ask them to order the specific products. You can also use our stockist finder to localise retailers selling our products.
If you haven’t done so already, you need to register to create a ROYAL CANIN® profile, and enter your details including the mobile number or email address you entered in-store when you received your card. You can then log in using your email address and chosen password. Once logged in you can add your card number by selecting the ‘Loyalty Programme’ tab, followed by the ‘Your Loyalty Cards’ tab. Enter the number and click ‘Add’.
If you haven’t registered your card you will not be able to view your points balance, recent transactions or redeem points. You will receive 400 introductory points as a thank you for registering.
In order to use your points for vouchers, you can do this in two ways.
1. Simply ask you loyalty retailer to redeem points in store instantly. They will be able to take money off of your purchase instantly.
2. You can also send yourself an email voucher from within your ROYAL CANIN® account. Login using your email address and password. Once you are logged in (as long as you are a registered Loyalty card customer), you will see a tab called Loyalty Programme. Click here where you can issue yourself a voucher by choosing the redemption value and the chosen retailer. Print this off and take it into store.
The easiest way to have your membership card handy, is to download Stocard (our chosen loyalty card partner), there you can enter your loyalty card number and have a virtual card on your mobile phone with you at all times. You can find your loyalty card number by logging into your ROYAL CANIN® account and going to the loyalty tab.
You can download Stocard here:
Google Play or App Store,Alternatively, if you prefer to have a physical card in your wallet, you can pop into your local loyalty stockist to get a replacement card and simply add the card to your account in the loyalty section.
Our Loyalty Programme is available in selected retailers and vets, allowing you to collect points from each purchase of ROYAL CANIN®. To find your local Loyalty stockist, please use the loyalty map.
If you registered for a voucher and haven’t received it, here are a few things to check before you get in touch with us:
- Check your spam/junk folder. Sometimes email programs incorrectly identify vouchers as spam. If necessary, add *@royalcanin.com to your ‘safe senders’ list.
- Check you registered successfully. If you didn’t complete the registration process, your voucher won’t have been generated. The easiest way to check is to try registering again; most offers limit registrations to one per person, so if you try again and are not stopped then it’s likely that you didn’t register properly first time round.
- Still no voucher? Contact us and ask us to resend your voucher.
- If you received your voucher by email, simply open the email and print it off again.
- If you accidentally deleted the email, check your deleted items to see if you can restore it.
- If you cannot find it, Contact us and ask us to resend it.
Remember that if we resend your voucher it will be a copy of the same voucher – you will not be able to use both if you find your original.
If you have been given a unique code to access an offer or voucher, here are some possible reasons it’s not working.
- Check that you entered it correctly. Mistakes are easily made, so try typing it out again carefully.
- Check for ambiguous characters. Is that a capital O, or a zero? Is that a lowercase L, or a number 1? We do our best to make the codes clear, but occasionally they can be mis-printed or scratched off. If you have tried several variations with no success, Contact us and tell us what web address you were on and what you think the code should be.
- Check for spaces and other characters. It’s easy to accidentally put a space or a full stop at the end of what you’ve just typed, but this can confuse the system. Make sure you’re typing in only the characters you’ve been given.
If you have used multiple promotional codes, then the way that they work is that one voucher is applied, and the second voucher will be applied to the price remaining after the first reduction.
If you need support then please contact [email protected] and we will be happy to help you.
We are sorry that you did not use your voucher on your purchase. We cannot retroactively apply your voucher and refund you the difference, but we hope that you can use your voucher on a future order.
If your voucher or promotional code doesn't work, check that it applies to the items you're trying to purchase, that it hasn't expired, or hasn't already been used. If your code is valid and you are still having difficulties, contact our team at [email protected] and we will be happy to help you.
You do not have to create an account in order to buy from Royal Canin UK. You can make your purchases by selecting ‘Continue as a Guest’ when hovering over the basket icon in the top right hand side of the page, or when you are viewing your basket.
Creating an account has benefits such as being able to place subsequent orders without having to fill in your details, being able to view your order history, being able to purchase via subscription, and being able to access benefit such as our regular newsletter or exclusive discounts.
You can create an account with ROYAL CANIN® by clicking the icon of a figure at the top right of any page on our site and you will be redirected to the account creation page. Once you have created your account, you will receive a confirmation email confirming this.
You will also be able to create an account when checking out with a purchase if you select ‘Buy Now’ instead of ‘Continue as a Guest’.
If you receive this message when you are trying to sign up to an account, then we already have an account that is associated with your email. In order to access your account, please click on "Login" at the top right of the site's home page then select "Forgotten password" under the fields of our login form. After entering your email address, you will receive an email from us with a link to reset your password.
If you are unable to log in to your account after signing up then check that you have received your account confirmation email, and confirmed using the button in the email. Also check that you have entered all your details correctly and clear your browser cache.
If you are still having difficulties, contact our team at [email protected] and we will be happy to help you.
Buying from ROYAL CANIN®
Make your purchases on our site in a few clicks by following these steps:
1) Connect to royalcanin.com/uk/shop
2) Find your desired product:
You can use the search bar to choose the product that best suits your pet's needs. You can search for a product by keyword or category search on the product page. You will see its characteristics, its price, and its details. Click "Add to Cart" on the product page to add it to your cart. In the shopping cart, click on "Buy now" or “Continue as a guest” after selecting the products you would like to purchase. Enter the delivery address where you wish to receive your products and your invoice details, then click on the "payment" button. You can pay by completing your card information.
3) Shipping of products:
Once your order is confirmed and paid for, the purchase information will be sent to us. The product will be delivered within three working days. You can track your order on our site on your "My Account" page.
If you cannot complete your order, please check your delivery and payment details. The product availability, and any restriction son a promo code if you have applied one. If you still cannot order, then go to your browser and clear your cookies.
Finally, contact us if you need help at [email protected] and our advisors will be happy to help you.
In the event of an issue placing your order, you can see whether your order was successful my viewing the ‘my orders’ module of your account portal. Furthermore, if your order is successful, you will receive an order confirmation email. If you do not receive this then your order was not processed, you will not have been charged, and you can place your order again.
If you need support in the event of a problem then please contact [email protected] and our advisors will be happy to help you.
We are sorry that your order has been delayed. You are able to track your order through the ‘My Account’ area of the website or through tracking emails that you will receive when your order has been dispatched. Once your order is with DPD, if there is a further delay, you will receive email communication informing you of this.
If you need support in the event of a delay, then please contact [email protected] and our advisors will be happy to help you.
You can contact customer services using the email [email protected] and our advisors will be happy to help you.
Subscription
For a subscription, just add your favorite items to the cart, select the Subscription at the time of ordering and set your frequency of delivery.
After registering, you will receive an email confirming your Subscription. This email will contain a link to access the "My Subscription" section of your account, where you can manage your future orders, automatically delivered items and your account information. In this area of your account, you can also choose to pause your subscription.
We will automatically place your orders according to the frequency you choose, and you will not be billed until the day the order is dispatched. We will email you a reminder 10 days prior to each subscription order.
You will also receive email notifications regarding other important information related to your Subscription. For example, if your item is abandoned or out of stock, when an order has been successfully placed or if you cancel your Subscription.
To modify the date of your next order, please go to the "My next order" tab of the "My Subscriptions" section and click on the "Modify date" button to the right of the date of the next order, then select a new date for your order. This will change the order date for the entire order. If a subscription order contains multiple items and you want to change the order date for a single item, please go to the "My Subscriptions" tab and identify the individual item you want to change. Please click on the "Modify" link to the right of the Subscription details and click on the "Modify order date" button.
To defer a Subscription order, visit the "My Next Order" tab in the "My Subscriptions" section of the account and click the "Defer Delivery" button to skip the entire order.
To cancel a Subscription, please visit the "My Subscriptions" tab and simply click on the "Cancel Renewal" button to the right of the Subscription details. You will be prompted to confirm this action. Once you have selected a reason for cancellation and clicked on the "Suspend Subscription" button, your Subscription will be canceled, and no further orders will be placed. You will receive an email notification confirming this action.
Returns, Replacements, and Refunds
If you have changed your mind about your order, you are able to return the product.
In order to return a product., navigate to point 9 of the terms and conditions and you will find the detailed returns process.
If your order is of a total value of £42 or more (excluding delivery charges), you have the right to cancel your order without having to give any reason and without penalty, within thirty (30) days of receipt.
To return a product, you must notify us of your decision at [email protected] and return the product in its original form, unopened, and without use or damage. To find out more information, contact us at the email above, or view point 9 of our terms and conditions.
We apologize for any concern about the quality of the product you may have received, and we wish to find a solution that is to your satisfaction. Contact our team at [email protected] and one of our advisers will help explain the reason why the product differs to what you expected, and help you obtain a replacement or a refund.
For more information, see point 8 of our terms and conditions.
We apologize for any damaged or incorrect product you may have received, and we wish to find a solution that is to your satisfaction. Contact our team at [email protected] and one of our advisers will help you obtain a replacement or a refund.
For more information, see point 8 of our terms and conditions.
We are sorry that your order has not arrived. Firstly, you can check the status of your order either on the ‘my account’ area of the website, or through the email communication that you received after placing the order. You should have also received communication if there was a delay to your order so please check the ‘junk’ and ‘spam’ folders of your inbox.
If there is still an issue, then please contact our customer service at [email protected] and our advisors will be happy to help you.
Reimbursement will occur without undue delay and, in any event, no later than fourteen (14) days from the day Crown Pet Foods is informed of your decision to return your order (subject to our receipt of the returned products).
If your order is of a value over £42 then you are eligible to return your product within 30 days. After you have contacted us to enact the return, you have 14 days to return your product.
If you are a breeder please visit our Professionals' portal, if you are a consumer, you can see the dedicated Breeder recommendation page here.
Please see our Breeder recommendation dedicated page to find out more information and to get answers to FAQs.