Frequently Asked Questions

ROYAL CANIN® prides itself on the quality and palatability of our diets and offers a full money back guarantee on all our diets.





We are so confident that your pet will love ROYAL CANIN® that we offer a 100% money back guarantee on the palatability of our food. However, to manage these claims, the below points must be adhered to in order to receive this money back guarantee.





1. Your pet is refusing to eat the food, and the food has been fed for the first time following a period of gradual introduction (we recommend a 5-7 days gradual transition between diets).





2. Palatability Guarantee (100% money back) is only applicable to a single bag of ROYAL CANIN® cat or dog food or a single purchase of wet food.





3. ROYAL CANIN® products bought in conjunction with a promotion will be refunded at the price purchased. Promotional giveaways must be returned in order for the full refund to be complete.





4. Although we offer the Palatability Guarantee to all retailers and veterinary practices, it remains at their discretion to honour it, and we therefore advise to discuss this guarantee prior to purchasing a product.





5. This offer is limited to a single refund of one bag per household and to persons living in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, excluding ROYAL CANIN® staff.

6. For a refund to be made you will be required to supply your retailer with the remaining contents of the bag of food or a photo containing at least 75% of the food (by weight), and must still be in date, a valid proof of purchase (relating to the retailer through which you are claiming a refund), a written letter (at least five lines) explaining what happened when you introduced the food along with, your name, address and contact details.

7. You may be required to fill out a request form supplying your signature and ticking an authorisation box to confirm you have read and understood how your information will be held, giving your consent to ROYAL CANIN® to hold your information for verification and auditing purposes.

8. Please be aware ROYAL CANIN® will hold this form including the information you have supplied for verification and auditing purposes for a maximum of seven years.

9. ROYAL CANIN® will take all reasonable precautions to keep the details of your refund application secure, but unless ROYAL CANIN® is negligent, we shall not be liable for unauthorised access to the information you provide about yourself for the purpose of fulfilling your refund application, unless you agree otherwise.





10. ROYAL CANIN® reserves the right to end this activity at its discretion at any time without notice.



