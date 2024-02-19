1. The ABCs of kitten development

During your kitten’s first year, there will be several growth stages. And there are both physical and cognitive changes at each one. When you can recognise the stage your kitten is in, you can confidently support their growth.

All studies have shown us that when it comes to your cat, good health starts in kittenhood—it sets up a solid foundation for future health. As your kitten transforms from a newborn kitten to an adult cat, their nutritional needs change. Knowing what they need for optimal health at each stage of growth will help you ensure you are giving your cat everything they need to thrive.

Raising a kitten isn’t hard, per se. But if you’re like the majority of new pet owners (or future pet owners), you’ve got questions. Perhaps you wonder about your kitten’s development by month, how to train a kitten (yes, it’s possible!), or even wonder how fast your kitten will grow—cheat sheet: it depends on their breed—and when your kitten will be considered an adolescent or adult cat. Our kitten care guide has all the essential information you need to be assured you’re raising a healthy kitten.