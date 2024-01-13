PRODUCT DETAILS

When your kitten is around 4 months old, their growth rate might slow, but their activity levels are on the up and up! It's a time when your kitten needs the right nutrients to support developing bones, muscles, organs, and immune and nervous systems. Very soon, your kitten will also develop 30 adult teeth. ROYAL CANIN® Kitten is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of kittens in the 'consolidation phase' of their growth. This formula is suitable for 4 to 12-month-old kittens as they undergo a period of significant physical and behavioural changes. This tailored diet contains adapted levels of protein, minerals, and vitamins to help satisfy your kitten's rising energy levels and support growing bones and muscles. It also contains nutrients such as vitamins C and E to support the development of the kitten's natural immune system. ROYAL CANIN® Kitten is also enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (DHA) to support brain development and healthy vision. Thanks to a combination of beneficial prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins, ROYAL CANIN® Kitten also helps to support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Kitten has also been specially designed for your kitten's tiny mouth. A mechanical brushing effect as your kitten chews helps to support dental health. Did you know that a kitten's nutritional needs change as they grow? By the time your kitten reaches 12 months old, they will need a diet that's specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown cat. At this stage, you can transition them onto the ROYAL CANIN® range of diets for adult cats, available as dry kibble or wet food in loaf, gravy or jelly. At Royal Canin, we're committed to creating a better world for cats and dogs. For more than 50 years, we've worked closely with breeders, vets, and pet experts, sharing specialist knowledge and scientific research to create a dedicated approach to individualised, precise nutritional solutions. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process to guarantee the optimal quality of food. When your kitten eats ROYAL CANIN® Kitten, they're getting a complete and balanced diet.

