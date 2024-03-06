Conditions of Sale

These conditions of sale (the "Terms and Conditions"), together with the Privacy Policy govern the relationship between you and Crown Pet Foods and the legal terms under which Crown Pet Foods delivers its service, and makes available products, on its Website (defined below). Please make sure you read and understand these before purchasing anything on the Website.



Crown Pet Foods reserves the right to revise and amend these Terms and Conditions from time to time to reflect changes in technology, changes in payment methods, changes in relevant laws and regulatory requirements, and changes in Crown Pet Foods system's capabilities. The Terms and Conditions applicable to your order are those in force and accessible on the Website and that you accept at the time you place your order. If you are a subscriber, you will be notified reasonably in advance of any changes to the Terms and Conditions. If you do not agree to the changes, you may cancel your subscription.



These Terms and Conditions are applicable between:



Crown Pet Foods



A company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales under the company number 02744493



Having its registered office located at Oak Tree Meadow, Blackworthy Road, Castle Cary, Somerset BA7 7PH



Phone number: 0330 678 1520



Email address: [email protected]





(hereinafter referred to as "Crown Pet Foods" / "we" / "us" / "our")



and



Consumers who use the Crown Pet Foods website [https://www.royalcanin.com/uk] (hereinafter referred to as the "Website") to order our products ("you" / "your").



The Website is for customers who wish to purchase our products for non-professional purposes only.





1. Order, acceptance and confirmation of the order



By ordering the products through the Website you confirm that you have the legal capacity to enter into a contract with us and that you are at least 18 years old.



1.1. Website Orders



You may place orders for products directly on the Website, either as a guest or by opening a user account (see "My account" section below). You may also subscribe to receive regular orders (see "Subscription" section below).



For one off website orders, once you have selected your chosen products for your basket, you will have to inform us of the delivery address and follow our payment process using valid means of payment, prior to submitting your order. Once you have submitted your order and Crown Pet Foods has validated your payment method, we will acknowledge receipt of your order by email, and take payment. Any orders placed by you will be treated as an offer to purchase the goods or services from us and we have the right to reject such offers at any time. Any automated acknowledgment of your order which you may receive from us shall not amount to our acceptance of your offer to purchase our products. The conclusion of a contract between you and us will take place when we: (i) debit your credit or debit card; or (ii) dispatch the products to you, whichever is the later.



For all subscriptions we will take payment for your order at the frequency agreed in accordance with the terms of your subscription and we will email you confirmation upon dispatch of your products.



Crown Pet Foods has the right to decline an order (or any delivery if you have a subscription) for any reason, including lack of stock availability, failure in payment verification or incorrect address, or any other problem related to your account. If you have a subscription, Crown Pet Foods reserves the right to suspend your subscription until the problem is solved.



If we cannot supply any of the products you ordered for any reason (for example due to stock availability), you will be informed without delay and, if you have already paid for the product, the amount you paid will be refunded through the payment method used to place your order.

1.2. Subscription



You may sign up for a Crown Pet Foods subscription via the Website, allowing you to set up recurring orders for products according to the delivery frequency you determine.

In order to subscribe, you will be required to create a user account on the Website (see "My Account" section below) and register your bank card as a means of payment. Once you have set up a user account, and submitted all required information, we will send you an email confirming your subscription.



The contract for the supply and purchase of products will be formed when we email you confirming acceptance of your subscription. You accept all recurring payments under your subscription, and you authorise us to take payment for all recurring orders from the payment method you used to set up your subscription, until you cancel the subscription service (see "Cancelling your subscription" section below), or until your subscription is otherwise cancelled or terminated in accordance with these terms (see "Termination of your subscription" section below ).



The first order of your subscription will be placed at the time you set up the subscription. Follow up orders will be automatically placed according to the delivery frequency you determine when you set up your subscription.



The subscription is free of charge. You will be liable for the price of the products included in each of your orders when they are dispatched, together with delivery fees, but no other fees or charges will apply.



If any of the products in your subscription order are unavailable for any period, you will be informed in advance to the email address linked to your account and given the to modify your order, for example by choosing a replacement product, removing that product from your order, or by cancelling or suspending your order entirely for the relevant period (subject to the notice periods set out below).



We will not charge you for any product that we are unable to supply.



You will be able to access your subscription on the "My Subscriber" area of the Website at any time in order to:



(i) change the terms of your recurring orders, i.e. the products ordered, their quantity or frequency of shipment, their delivery or billing address;



(ii) modify or delete a specific order (for example when you are on holiday or if we inform you that a particular product is unavailable); or



(iii) suspend your subscription for as long as you need.



You must give us no less than 48 hours' notice before the shipment date of the relevant order for us to implement any of these changes.





Cancelling your subscription:



You may cancel your subscription free of charge at any time in the "My Subscriber" area of the Website, or by contacting the customer service team at [email protected] or on 0330 678 1520 (cost of a local call) from 09:00 – 16:00 Monday to Friday.



If you cancel your subscription, the cancellation will take effect, and deliveries and recurring charges will stop:



(i) immediately for the next scheduled delivery if at least 48 hours' notice has been given to us prior to the next scheduled delivery; or



(ii) after the next delivery if we are notified less than 48 hours before the next scheduled delivery.



You will receive confirmation that your subscription has ended via the email address associated with your account.

Termination of your subscription:



We may terminate your subscription at any time for any reason, including business or operational reasons such as withdrawal by us of the subscription service in whole or in part. We will provide you no less than three months' written notice before termination of your subscription, to the email address linked to your account. If we terminate your subscription, we will honour all remaining recurring orders that fall within the notice period.



We may also terminate or suspend your subscription immediately on written notice to you (to the email address associated with your account):



(i) if you materially breach these Terms and Conditions and do not rectify that breach within 30 days of our written request for you to do so;



(ii) if you repeatedly fail to accept delivery of your recurrent orders; or



(iii) if we have reason to believe that your account has been compromised in a way that threatens your security, or the security of Crown Pet Foods or Crown Pet Foods other customers.





2. My Account



To create an account, you must access the "My Account" section on the Website, choose a username and password, and fill in the information requested. Your account will allow you to track your orders and consult the history of your purchases, and add or edit information relating to you.



You warrant the veracity, accuracy and completeness of the information provided to Crown Pet Foods and you will be solely responsible for any errors or omissions in the information you provide to us and for keeping the information up to date.



You must take all necessary precautions to ensure the confidentiality, security and correct use of your username and password, to prevent them from being disclosed to or used by unauthorized third parties. You are responsible for all orders placed for our products using your account.



If you know of or suspect any unauthorised use of your account, or if you know or suspect that your password and / or your username have been compromised, you must inform Crown Pet Foods in writing as soon as possible via email address [email protected]



We are only able to register one owner per account, and for security purposes we may ask for confirmation of your details if you contact us to discuss your account.



If we have reason to believe that your account has been compromised in a way that threatens your security, or the security of Crown Pet Foods or Crown Pet Foods other customers, we reserve the right to suspend or cancel your account and any associated subscription immediately on written notice to you.





3. Tracking your order



If you have created a customer account on the Website, you may access such account at any time from the "My Account" section on the home page of the Website in order to verify the status of your order, consult your order history, modify or cancel a subscription or update your personal information.



For all orders (including those placed as a guest), you shall be informed of the progress of your order by e-mail.





4. Crown Pet Foods products



The images of the products on the Website are for illustrative purposes and the packaging of the product may vary slightly from that shown in images due to technical limitations of your screen or device.



The product will, on delivery, conform with its written description, be of satisfactory quality and fit for purpose.





5. Delivery terms



Crown Pet Foods delivers to [all areas of mainland United Kingdom] [Great Britain] excluding [Channel Islands, Scottish Isles [Isle of Wight] […]].



All delivery dates are estimates. We aim for deliveries to take place within the timeframe specified when ordering, which will generally be from three (3) to seven (7) working days from the order being placed.



For subscriptions, we will aim to deliver your first delivery within three (3) to five (5) working days from your first order. Recurrent orders will be delivered in accordance with the frequency you selected when you set up your subscription and will be given an estimate delivery date for each repeat delivery. If the last day of the delivery period falls on a Saturday, on a Sunday or on a public holiday, it is automatically extended to the next working day.



Orders weighing over 15kg may be dispatched in two or more parcels (depending on weight) and you will be informed of the progress of each parcel separately.



In the event of a delay in delivery due to Crown Pet Foods, Crown Pet Foods will inform you via the contact details you provided. This is why it is important that your contact details are complete and correct. In the event of a breach of the obligation to deliver on the date indicated or within the period specified, you may cancel your order, via the "My Subscriber" area on the Website or by contacting the customer service team at [email protected] or on 0330 678 1520 (cost of a local call) from 09:00 – 16:00 Monday to Friday.



All products purchased from the Crown Pet Foods Website are delivered using our designated third party carriers. Any risk of loss or damage to the products passes to you at the time you or a third party designated by you (other than the Crown Pet Foods carrier), takes physical possession of the product.



[Once the products have been delivered to the address you have given, you will receive confirmation of delivery by email by our third party carrier.]



Our third party carrier may offer you alternative delivery options if you are not planning on being at home at time of delivery. If the products you have purchased cannot be delivered to you after three attempts (including home delivery, contact by phone or email, etc.), your order will be cancelled and the amount you paid will be refunded through the payment method used during your order. You may be charged for any additional costs of redelivery.



If you repeatedly fail to accept delivery of your order, we reserve the right to refuse to accept future orders from you. If you have a subscription and repeatedly fail to accept delivery of your recurrent orders, we reserve the right to cancel or suspend your subscription on written notice to you.





6. Price and Payment



Crown Pet Foods reserves the right to adjust prices and delivery costs in its sole discretion at any time. Such changes will not affect orders already placed or subscription orders already dispatched, and you will always be charged the prices in force at the time your order was placed (for one-off orders) or at the time your order was dispatched (for subscriptions).



If you are a subscriber, you will be notified by email of any changes in prices or delivery costs [reasonably in advance of your next delivery (but on no less than [three month's notice]), and your acceptance of subscription deliveries after such notice will constitute your acceptance of the price and delivery cost changes. If you do not agree with the price or delivery cost change, you will be able to cancel your subscription at any time prior to dispatch of the first order to which the price or delivery cost changes will apply, via the "My Subscriber" area on the Website or by contacting the customer service team at [email protected] or on 0330 678 1520 (cost of a local call) from 09:00 – 16:00 Monday to Friday.





6.1 Prices and Delivery Costs



All prices for products displayed on the Website are in pounds sterling and include the amount of VAT applicable in the United Kingdom but exclude delivery costs.



Delivery costs for each order (whether a one-off order or as part of a subscription) will be calculated based on your order and postcode [up to the maximum amounts set out below]. All delivery costs will set out before you purchase the product at checkout.



Standard delivery charges:



Cost of order Cost of delivery

Under £30.00 £3.99



We offer free delivery on orders over £30.



If you have signed up for a subscription, the price of the products for each of your orders will correspond to the price including VAT of the products as stated on the Website on the date of shipment of your order and any delivery charges that may apply (any price reductions or current promotion being taken into account), subject to a [5%] price reduction applied to all subscription orders.



The price paid will therefore vary from one order to another. Please check that you are happy with the price stated before placing your order.



We do not sell to businesses from our Website, therefore we do not issue VAT receipts, nor do we refund the VAT.







6.2 Payment



Crown Pet Foods accepts payment by credit card: Visa and Mastercard. Your account will be charged upon confirmation of the product order.



If you have signed up for a subscription, your credit card data will be kept by Crown Pet Foods for the duration of your subscription. You will be charged for the price of your order on the date it is shipped. You can modify your bank details in your subscriber account at any time. In the event that your card expires, Crown Pet Foods will send you an email inviting you to update your bank details. If you do not perform the said update, or more generally if a payment is refused by your banking institution for any reason whatsoever, your subscription will be suspended. Please see our Privacy Policy to see how your personal information will be used and stored.



Payment must be made in pounds sterling.



In order to offer a secure payment system, Crown Pet Foods uses the secure payment systems of the reputable financial institutions in the United Kingdom.





7. Promotions and vouchers



To use promotional codes and voucher to buy products on the Website the applicable code for the promotional code or voucher must be entered in the "Promotion code" field when ordering on the Website. Promotional codes or vouchers cannot be used in combination with other promotions or coupons; only one promotional or coupon code can be used per transaction and the amount of that promotional code or coupon is deducted from the balance of your basket prior to payment. Crown Pet Foods reserves the right to restrict the use of promotional / coupon codes for payment of certain products, weight, certain delivery charges and expedited delivery charges, which will be disclosed on the applicable code or coupon. Unless otherwise specified in the terms and conditions of the offer, online discount coupons are not valid in Crown Pet Foods stores or any other retail point of sale where Crown Pet Foods products are sold.



Use of promotional codes and coupons is subject to the terms applicable to the particular promotional codes or coupons. Please check the terms of your promotional code or coupon before using them on the Website.



Promotional codes or coupons cannot be used for orders made as part of a subscription.





8. Guarantees - Your rights if a product is faulty



If a product we deliver to you does not conform with its written description, is not of satisfactory quality or not fit for purpose, you have the following rights:



a). Up to 30 days from delivery: If you notify us of a faulty product up to thirty (30) days from the date of delivery of the product, pending our investigation, you may choose to receive a full refund or to receive a replacement product. If you choose to receive a refund, we will refund the full price you paid for the Product and all delivery costs.



b). After 30 days from delivery: If you notify us of a faulty product after thirty (30) days from the date of delivery of the product, up to a maximum of the end date of the shelf life of the product, pending our investigation, we will provide a replacement. If the replacement is also faulty, you may choose to receive a full refund. If you choose to receive a refund, we will refund the full price you paid for the product and all delivery costs. If your claim relates to a product delivered six (6) months or more before you notify us of the fault, you may be required to prove that the product is faulty.



[If your product is faulty and you wish to receive a refund or replacement, contact Crown Pet Foods at [email protected] or on phone number 0330 678 1520 (cost of a local call) from 09:00 – 16:00 Monday to Friday to let us know, and we will provide instructions to receive your refund or replacement. You may be required to provide photographic evidence of the faulty product. We may request that you return the products to us (at our cost).]





9. Cancellation right and return of the products



9.1. What is the right of cancellation and return?



If your order is of a total value of £42 or more (excluding delivery charges), you have the right to cancel your order without having to give any reason and without penalty, within thirty (30) days of receipt of the products that are the subject of your order, by you or by a third party designated by you (other than a Crown Pet Foods carrier) whether your order is placed as a one-off order or as part of a subscription.



[If you exercise this right to cancel the contract with, you must pay for the cost of returning the product.]



9.2. Conditions for exercising the right of cancellation (when applicable):



To exercise your right of cancellation, you must notify [Crown Pet Foods] of your decision to cancel in writing, clearly stating that you wish to cancel the contract:



- By Post sent to this address: Oak Tree Meadow, Blackworthy Road, Castle Cary, Somerset BA7 7PH



- By email sent to this address: [email protected] or



- By sending Crown Pet Foods the withdrawal form found here to the addresses specified above.







9.3. Return of products



Once your request to cancel the order has been notified to us by the methods set out above, you must return the product to us at the following address:



Crown Pet Foods, Crown Pet Foods Ltd

Great Bear

Panettoni Park

Unit 6

Weedon Road

Northampton

NN7 4DE

without undue delay and in any event within a maximum period of fourteen (14) days after you have notified us of your cancellation. [You must bear the cost of returning the products to us.]



Products must be returned in their original form, unopened, unsealed and without use or damage to the products, and in a re-saleable condition. Crown Pet Foods will not accept returns of opened, unpacked, damaged or used products.



In the event of cancellation of your order, Crown Pet Foods will reimburse you all the payments Crown Pet Foods received from you, including delivery costs, except if you have not chosen the standard delivery option but a premium delivery option in which case standard delivery costs only will be reimbursed. Reimbursement will occur without undue delay and, in any event, no later than fourteen (14) days from the day Crown Pet Foods is informed of your decision to cancel the contract (subject to our receipt of the returned products). Crown Pet Foods may withhold reimbursement until Crown Pet Foods receives the product or until you provide proof of shipment of the product, whichever is the earliest.



The time period within which this amount will be credited on to your credit / debit card may vary depending on your bank's practices, and Crown Pet Foods cannot be held responsible in this regard. Crown Pet Foods will proceed to refund you using the same payment method you used for the initial transaction, unless you expressly agree otherwise; in any case, this reimbursement will not incur any costs for you.





10. Palatability Guarantee



We are so confident that your pet will love Crown Pet Foods products that we offer a 100% money back guarantee on the palatability of our food (the "Palatability Guarantee"). This is in addition to your statutory rights and is subject to the following conditions:

1. We will offer you a full refund for the price you paid for a single bag of Crown Pet Foods dry cat or dog food, or a single purchase of wet food (excluding delivery charges), if your pet refuses to eat it.



2. Your pet must be refusing to eat the food, and the food must have been fed for the first time following a period of gradual introduction (we recommend a five (5) – seven (7) days gradual transition between diets).



3. Crown Pet Foods products bought in conjunction with a promotion will be refunded at the price purchased. Promotional giveaways must be returned in order for the full refund to be complete.



4. This offer is limited to a single refund of one (1) bag per household and to persons living in the United Kingdom excluding Crown Pet Foods staff.



5. For a refund to be made you will be required to supply: a photo showing at least 75% of the food (by weight) remaining in the bag / wet food container, a valid proof of purchase, a written email (at least five (5) lines) explaining what happened when you introduced the food to your pet along with, your name, address and contact details.



6. The expiry date of the food must not have passed.



7. Crown Pet Foods reserves the right to withdraw the Palatability Guarantee at its discretion at any time without notice.



To exercise your right to receive a refund pursuant to the Palatability Guarantee please contact Crown Pet Foods at [email protected] or on phone number 0330 678 1520 (cost of a local call) from 09:00 – 16:00 Monday to Friday.





11. Limitation of liability



Crown Pet Foods will not be liable to you if we are prevented or delayed from complying with our obligations under these Terms and Conditions by anything you (or anyone acting on your behalf) does or fails to do, or due to events which are beyond our reasonable control. We do not guarantee availability of the Website and we will not be liable to you for any interruption of transactions or attempted transactions on the Website due to any downtime or lack of availability of the Website, connection or connectivity issues, or for any other reason.



Crown Pet Foods does not exclude or limit in any way its liability to you where it would be unlawful to do so. This includes liability for death or personal injury caused by Crown Pet Foods’ negligence or the negligence of Crown Pet Foods’ employees, agents or subcontractors, for fraud or fraudulent misrepresentation, for breach of your legal rights in relation to the products, and for defective products.



Access to the Website is provided for personal use by consumers only. You agree not to use the Website for any commercial or business purposes, and Crown Pet Foods has no liability to you for any loss of profit, loss of business, business interruption, or loss of business opportunity.





12. Customer service







If you have a problem with your order, subscription or have a question about our products or the Website, you can contact Crown Pet Foods at [email protected] or on phone number 0330 678 1520 (cost of a local call) from 09:00 – 16:00 Monday to Friday.

13. Personal data



Crown Pet Foods may collect and process several categories of personal data that you provide. Crown Pet Foods will keep your personal data secure. For more information, please see the Privacy Policy.







14. Intellectual Property



Crown Pet Foods retains full and complete ownership of all documents and information provided on or through the Website, including all illustrations, graphics, text, video and audio clips, trade marks, logos and other content (collectively referred to as "Crown Pet Foods Content").



If you agree to these Terms and Conditions (and any additional terms relating to specific Crown Pet Foods Content), you may download, print and/or copy Crown Pet Foods Content for your personal use only.



Unless you have been given written permission by Crown Pet Foods, you may not do any of the following:



- Incorporate Crown Pet Foods Content into another work (such as on your own website) or use Crown Pet Foods Content for public or commercial purposes,



- Copy, modify, reproduce, adapt, reverse engineer, distribute, frame, republish, upload, post, display, publish, transmit, transfer, license or sell Crown Pet Foods Content in any form and by any means whatsoever,



- Modify a notice concerning copyright, trade marks or any other intellectual property right that relates to Crown Pet Foods Content, or



- Establish an "invisible link" to a page on the Website (i.e. link to a different page from the home page of the Website).





15. Governing law and jurisdiction



These Terms and Conditions are governed by English law.



Any dispute between you and Crown Pet Foods in connection with these Terms and Conditions, your use of the Website or any products purchased from the Website.



Any dispute between us regarding these Terms and Conditions or your use of our the Website or purchase of our products, must be brought in the courts of England and Wales, except that if you live in Scotland, you and we can also bring legal proceedings in the courts of Scotland.





16. Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR)



In addition to your rights to bring a claim through the courts, you have the right to refer the dispute to an alternative dispute resolution (ADR) body. In the unlikely event that we are unable to resolve a complaint with you directly we will inform you in writing stating:



- the name and website address of an ADR body which would be competent to deal with the complaint, should you wish to use ADR; and



- whether we obliged, or prepared, to use to an ADR procedure operated by that ADR entity.



Agreeing to any ADR process will not affect your right to have the dispute brought before a court.







