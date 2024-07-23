Subscribe and Save 10% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2 working days

The Puppy & Kitten Expert Board 

The Puppy & Kitten Expert Board was created to unite some of the best specialists in the veterinary world to help ensure that cats and dogs have a healthy start in life. We know that begins long before they are born in many cases, and affects their health and life long in the future. Get to know the experts.

The one who investigates pet genomes

Oliver Forman

Geneticist - Specialist in inherited diseases in companion animals - Wisdom Health
The one looking after the mothers & their offspring

Sylvie Chastant

Veterinarian - Specialist in Reproductive and developmental biology

The one who knows horses can help cats and dogs

Gary England

Veterinary Surgeon - Professor of Comparative Veterinary Reproduction

The one who demystifies the microbiome

Jan Suchodolski

Veterinary Gastroenterologist  - Dr. med vet, PhD, DACVM, AGA (Fellow)

The one who knows prevention is the best cure

Alex German

Royal Canin Professor or Small Animal Medicine - Specialist in Small Animal Internal Medicine

The one who helped give birth to a new science

Pascale Chavatte-Palmer

Doctor or Veterinary Medicine - Director of BREED research unit

The one who feeds pet health

Cecilia Villaverde

Bachelor in Veterinary Medicine - Specialist in companion animal nutrition

The ones who brought the idea to life

Virginie Gaillard & Franck Peron

Doctor of Pharmacology & Doctor of Veterinary Medicine

A Healthy Start in Life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.

