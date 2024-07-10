Terms
2. Eligibility: This offer is open to UK residents (with delivery only available to mainland UK addresses), aged 18 years or over at the date of redeeming their discount code.
3. Offer Period: The offer will run from 00:01 on 01.09.2023 to 23:59 on 31.12.2023.
4. Entry Instructions: To take advantage of the offer for 15% off, a customer must place an order for any Royal Canin cat or dog food from our retail ranges using the promotional code available at Petplan. The offer excludes Royal Canin veterinary ranges. The discount is only available on products that are in stock at the time of placing an order during the Offer Period.
5. A maximum of one discount code can be used per person, per email address. A discount code can be redeemed only once per email address, after which it cannot be used by that email address. The maximum discount to be obtained by redeeming the code is £50 per order.
6. To use the promotional code, a customer must be able to confirm a UK mainland delivery address.
7. The offer can be used in conjunction with a subscription discount. If the offer is used in conjunction with a subscription, then the promotional discount will only be applied to the next order of the subscription. Following orders will only have the 10% subscription discount applied.
8. The discount code can only be redeemed at https://www.royalcanin.com/uk/shop and not through any alternative retailers (online or in-store) subsequently.
9. Royal Canin's Privacy & Copyright terms apply in addition to those stated here; acceptance of these terms and conditions also implies acceptance of our Privacy & Copyright terms. In placing an order at https://www.royalcanin.com/uk/shop and confirming a delivery address, the customer agrees to comply with our Terms and Conditions of Use (https://www.royalcanin.com/uk/general-sales-conditions), and the Mars Privacy Policy (detailed here https://www.mars.com/privacy)
10. The offer discount is as stated, is not for exchange and no other discount alternative is available.
11. In the event of circumstances outside the reasonable control of the Promoter, or otherwise where fraud, abuse, and/or an error (human or computer) affects or could affect the proper operation of this offer, the Promoter reserves the right to suspend the offeror amend these terms and conditions, at any stage, with no liability to any participants or third parties, but will always endeavour to minimise the effect in order to avoid undue disappointment.
12. This offer and these terms and conditions shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law and the parties to any dispute or action shall submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.
13. Taking advantage of this offer shall constitute a consumer’s acceptance of these terms and conditions and their agreement to be bound by them.
14. Sometimes, through reasons outside of Royal Canin’s control, the website (as with any website) may not be accessible. Royal Canin cannot guarantee continuous, uninterrupted access to the website. No responsibility will be accepted for any difficulties in redeeming the discount code as a result of website accessibility issues.
Entry available between 27/02/2023 to 03/03/2023.
Entry via Royal Canin GB/IE Facebook (@RoyalCaninUK), Royal Canin UK Instagram (@royalcanin_uk) or Royal Canin IE Instagram (royalcanin_ie) only.
- Entry requires liking the post, tagging one friend in the comments (on the relevant post), and following one of the Royal Canin UK or IE social media accounts.
- The entrant will be given a ticket code to redeem up to 5 tickets to Crufts. 10 winners will be chosen at random.
- Open to residents of UK & Republic of Ireland only.
- Open to persons aged 18 or over only.
- Not open to employees of Crown Pet Foods Ltd or family members of Crown Pet Foods Ltd.
- No cash alternative.
- Non-transferable.
- Each winner drawn is only eligible for one prize (up to 5 tickets).
- Each winner will be contacted by direct message (on the platform they entered on) on the 3rd March 2023. Any winners that do not respond within 24 hours be revoked and a new winner will be chosen at random.
- In the unlikely event that we have difficulties in acquiring the advertised prize(s), we have the right to substitute the prize(s) with alternative(s) provided that any substitutions shall be of equal or greater value. We won’t offer a cash alternative. If you are a lucky winner, you cannot request an alternative prize or a cash alternative.
- Royal Canin accepts no responsibility for failed delivery of tickets to a winners email address due to provision of incorrect contact details by entrants.
- In the event of any dispute regarding the rules, conduct, results and all other matters relating to a competition, the decision of Royal Canin shall be final and no correspondence or discussion shall be entered into.
- Although we will try our best to make sure that prize draws run smoothly, we reserve the right to cancel a prize draw at any time if relevant circumstances arise outside our control. We shall not be liable to you should you suffer any loss or damage by entering a prize draw, provided that nothing in these rules shall exclude or limit our liability in respect of personal injury or death caused by our negligence, or for fraud.
- Sometimes, through reasons outside of Royal Canin’s control, the website and social media channel may not be accessible. Royal Canin cannot guarantee continuous, uninterrupted access. No responsibility will be accepted for any difficulties in entering, claiming or any entries/claims delayed or corrupted. Royal Canin will have no liability for any loss arising out of such an event.
- Royal Canin reserves the right to end this competition at any point at its discretion.
- Royal Canin’s Privacy & Copyright terms apply in addition to those stated here; acceptance of these terms and conditions also implies acceptance of our Privacy & Copyright terms.
1. The Promoter: Royal Canin, Crown Pet Foods Limited, Oak Tree Meadow, Blackworthy Road, Castle Cary, Somerset BA7 7PH
2. Eligibility : This promotion is open to UK and ROI residents, aged 18 years or over at the date of entry, excluding employees of the Promoter and Royal Canin and their immediate families, associated agents or anyone professionally connected with the promotion. The entrant must be the dog’s owner and keeper.
3. Promotional Period: The promotion will run from 07.03.2023 to 14.03.2023 inclusive.
4. Entry Instructions : To enter, share a photo of your dog as a puppy and as an adult to the promotional competition post on the Crufts Facebook page. No purchase necessary to enter. Valid photographs must be of the dog alone, and must not contain images of any person. Photographs must not contain harmful, distressing, violent, sexual or otherwise inappropriate content. Photographs must be suitable for publication. You will need a Facebook account to participate and will therefore need to review the Facebook Terms of Use available here: https://m.facebook.com/legal/terms
5. A maximum of one entry can be submitted per dog owner and keeper.
6. Selection Process: The winner will be picked at random by Royal Canin using Google’s random number generator within seven days after the closing date specified above. The entrant must be the dog’s owner and keeper. Valid photographs must be of the dog alone, and must not contain images of any person. Photographs must not contain harmful, distressing, violent, sexual or otherwise inappropriate content. Photographs must be suitable for publication.
7. Winner selection is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into, except with the winner.
8. Bulk entries, entries submitted via agents, third parties, organised groups or those automatically generated by computer will not be accepted. Entries received by any other means (e.g. post) will be rejected. Any person persistently trying to circumvent the entry process will be disqualified immediately.
9. The Prize: There is only one prize. This is a year’s supply of Royal Canin dog food (excluding the veterinary ranges) for one dog to be won. The winner can select which Royal Canin dog food to receive, subject to availability (from the retail range: https://www.royalcanin.com/uk/shop/dogs/retail-products). The quantity of food making up the prize will be calculated by Royal Canin based on the relevant feeding guide, the dog’s age, breed, activity levels and current weight.
10. Prize Redemption : The prize winner will be contacted within 6 weeks after the promotion via Facebook direct message and asked to select the which Royal Canin dog food (from the retail range: https://www.royalcanin.com/uk/shop/dogs/retail-products) to receive and confirm the address (within the UK or ROI) to which their dog food prize should be delivered. Subject to stock availability. The prize will be sent in a single shipment, and the winner is responsible for storage when delivered.
11. The Prize is as stated, is not for exchange and no other prize alternative is available. Unless otherwise agreed in writing by the Promoter and Royal Canin, the prize will only be awarded directly to the entrant responsible for submitting the winning entry.
12. General: The Promoter and Royal Canin are not responsible for any entries/claims which fail to be registered or are delayed for any technical or other reason whatsoever.
13. It is a condition of entry that the winner agrees to their personal data and other promotion entry details, including the photograph submitted, being retained by the promoter and Royal Canin for a period of 30 days post selection as winner. This is to allow the promoter and Royal Canin to arrange delivery and to conclude any outstanding administrative arrangements.
14. The prize winner’s details will be available by contacting Royal Canin UK/IE for a period of 30 days.
15. If requested, the prize winner may be asked for permission to share the winners details (photos submitted and social media handle) in connection with the promotion with no recompense, during the 30-day period referenced in Condition 13 when their details are being retained, except where the prize winner has requested for their details not to be publicised.
16. The Promoter and Royal Canin reserves the right to verify all entries including but not limited to asking for the winner's identity details (which they must provide within 14 days but which will not be retained following verification by the Promoter and Royal Canin) and to refuse to award the prize or withdraw the prize entitlement and disqualify the participant where there are reasonable grounds to believe there has been a breach of these terms and conditions or any instructions forming part of the entry requirements or otherwise where a participant has gained unfair advantage in participating in the promotion or won using inappropriate means .
17. The Promoter and Royal Canin is not responsible in the event that the prize winner (i) fails to receive notification as the winner as a result of having provided an incorrect email address, (ii) fails to receive their prize as a result of having provided inaccurate or incorrect address details, or (iii) fails to communicate with the Promoter and Royal Canin in accordance with these terms and conditions.
18. In the event of circumstances outside the reasonable control of the Promoter and Royal Canin, or otherwise where fraud, abuse, and/or an error (human or computer) affects or could affect the proper operation of this promotion or the awarding of the prize, the Promoter and Royal Canin reserves the right to suspend the promotion or amend these terms and conditions, at any stage, with no liability to any entrants or third parties, but will always endeavour to minimise the effect in order to avoid undue disappointment.
19. This promotion and these terms and conditions shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law and the parties to any dispute or action shall submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts in relation to entrants resident in the UK and the Irish courts in relation to entrants resident in the Republic of Ireland.
20. Participation in the competition shall constitute an entrant's acceptance of these terms and conditions and their agreement to be bound by them.
21. By posting an entry, a participant accepts Facebook’s terms and conditions (https://m.facebook.com/legal/terms). However, it is acknowledged that this promotion is not sponsored or endorsed by, nor associated with, Facebook.
22. Any personal details provided by unsuccessful entrants when participating in the promotion will be used for administrative purposes only and will be deleted once the prize has been allocated to the winner. The winner’s details will be held and subsequently deleted in accordance with Condition 13.
2. Eligibility: This offer is open to UK residents (with delivery only available to mainland UK addresses), aged 18 years or over at the date of redeeming their discount code
3. Offer Period: The offer will run from 00:01 on 09.03.2023 to 23:59 on 31.03.2023.
4. Entry Instructions: To take advantage of the offer for 15% off, a customer must place an order for Royal Canin cat or dog food on our online selling platform (www.royalcanin.com/uk/shop) from the retail ranges https://www.royalcanin.com/uk/shop/dogs/retail-products or https://www.royalcanin.com/uk/shop/cats/retail-products (excludes veterinary ranges). The discount is only available on products that are in stock during the Offer Period.
5. A maximum of one discount code can be used per email address. A discount code can be redeemed only once per email address, after which it cannot be used by that email address. The maximum discount to be obtained by redeeming the code is £50 per order.
6. To use the promotional code, a customer will require internet access, the use of a valid email address and a UK mainland delivery address.
7. The offer can be used in conjunction with a subscription discount. If the offer is used in conjunction with a subscription, then the promotional discount will only be applied to the first order of the subscription. Following orders will only have the 5% subscription discount applied.
8. The discount code can only be redeemed via the Royal Canin retail platform (details above) and not through any alternative retailers (online or in-store).
9. Royal Canin's Privacy & Copyright terms apply in addition to those stated here; acceptance of these terms and conditions also implies acceptance of our Privacy & Copyright terms. In placing an order at www.royalcanin.com/uk/shop the customer agrees to comply with our Terms and Conditions of Use (https://www.royalcanin.com/uk/general-sales-conditions), and the Mars Privacy Policy (detailed here https://www.mars.com/privacy)
10. Sometimes, through reasons outside of Royal Canin’s control, the website (as with any website) may not be accessible. Royal Canin cannot guarantee continuous, uninterrupted access to the website. No responsibility will be accepted for any difficulties in redeeming the discount code as a result of website accessibility issues.
11. The offer discount is as stated, is not for exchange and no other discount alternative is available.
12. In the event of circumstances outside the reasonable control of the Promoter, or otherwise where fraud, abuse, and/or an error (human or computer) affects or could affect the proper operation of this offer, the Promoter reserves the right to suspend the offer or amend these terms and conditions, at any stage, with no liability to any participants or third parties, but will always endeavour to minimise the effect in order to avoid undue disappointment.
13. This offer and these terms and conditions shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law and the parties to any dispute or action shall submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.
14. Taking advantage of this offer shall constitute a consumer’s acceptance of these terms and conditions and their agreement to be bound by them.
1. The Promoter: Royal Canin, Crown Pet Foods Limited, Oak Tree Meadow, Blackworthy Road, Castle Cary, Somerset BA7 7PH
2. Eligibility: This offer is open to UK residents (with delivery only available to mainland UK addresses), aged 18 years or over at the date of redeeming their discount code at Crufts.
3. Offer Period: The offer will run across all days of Crufts 2023 (9th – 12th March 2023).
4. Entry Instructions: To take advantage of the offer for 20% off, a customer must place an order for any Royal Canin cat or dog food from our retail ranges at the Royal Canin stand at Crufts 2023. The offer excludes Royal Canin veterinary ranges. The discount is only available on products that are in stock at the time of placing an order during the Offer Period.
5. A maximum of one discount code can be used per person, per email address. A discount code can be redeemed only once per email address, after which it cannot be used by that email address. The maximum discount to be obtained by redeeming the code is £50 per order.
6. To use the promotional code, a customer must place the order in person at the Royal Canin stand at Crufts and be able to confirm a UK mainland delivery address.
7. The offer can be used in conjunction with a subscription discount. If the offer is used in conjunction with a subscription, then the promotional discount will only be applied to the next order of the subscription. Following orders will only have the 5% subscription discount applied.
8. The discount code can only be redeemed at the Royal Canin stand and not through any alternative retailers (online or in-store) subsequently.
9. Royal Canin's Privacy & Copyright terms apply in addition to those stated here; acceptance of these terms and conditions also implies acceptance of our Privacy & Copyright terms. In placing an order at the Royal Canin Crufts stand and confirming a delivery address, the customer agrees to comply with our Terms and Conditions of Use (https://www.royalcanin.com/uk/general-sales-conditions), and the Mars Privacy Policy (detailed here https://www.mars.com/privacy)
10. The offer discount is as stated, is not for exchange and no other discount alternative is available.
11. In the event of circumstances outside the reasonable control of the Promoter, or otherwise where fraud, abuse, and/or an error (human or computer) affects or could affect the proper operation of this offer, the Promoter reserves the right to suspend the offeror amend these terms and conditions, at any stage, with no liability to any participants or third parties, but will always endeavour to minimise the effect in order to avoid undue disappointment.
12. This offer and these terms and conditions shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law and the parties to any dispute or action shall submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.
13. Taking advantage of this offer shall constitute a consumer’s acceptance of these terms and conditions and their agreement to be bound by them.
14. Sometimes, through reasons outside of Royal Canin’s control, the website (as with any website) may not be accessible. Royal Canin cannot guarantee continuous, uninterrupted access to the website. No responsibility will be accepted for any difficulties in redeeming the discount code as a result of website accessibility issues.
These terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) govern the offer of a free 15% discount code for all cat and dog food products from Royal Canin’s retail ranges. Please read these terms carefully before redeeming this code as by redeeming you are deemed to have accepted and agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. Promoter: Crown Pet Foods Limited, Oak Tree Meadow, Blackworthy, Castle Cary BA7 7PH.
ELIGIBILITY
- This promotion is open to residents of GB, except for employees of the Promoter and their immediate families or anyone else professionally connected with the promotion.
- Entrants must be aged 18 years or over at the date of entry and must be registered members of ManyPets’ website to participate.
- Internet access and registration required.
- Use of discount codes using multiple names/addresses or email addresses, or entering via agents, third parties, organised groups, syndicates or aliases or codes automatically redeemed by computer will not be accepted. Discount codes redeemed by any means other than as specified in these Terms and Conditions will be rejected.
OFFER PERIOD
- The promotion will run from 00:00:01 on 01.07.2024 to 23:59:00 on 31.12.2024. (the “Promotional Period"). Discount codes must be redeemed within this Promotional Period in order to be valid.
HOW TO REDEEM A PROMOTIONAL DISCOUNT CODE
- To receive a free 15% off promotional discount (the “Promotional code“), participants must complete the following steps:
1. Visit the ManyPets ‘perks’ page while logged-in as a registered member to access the promotional discount code displayed there.
2. Visit Royal Canin’s website at https://www.royalcanin.com/uk (the discount will not be redeemable through alternative retailers either online or in-store).
3. Use the promotional discount code displayed on the ManyPets ‘perks’ page when placing an order for any dog or cat food product from Royal Canin’s retail range of products. Products from Royal Canin veterinary ranges are excluded. The discount is only available on products that are in stock at the time of placing an order during the Offer Period.
4. Enter a delivery address located in Great Britain and receive a discount of 15% on your order.
- By entering a delivery address, participants confirm that they have read and agree to comply with the Promoter’s Terms and Conditions of Use available at https://www.royalcanin.com/uk/general-sales-conditions, and with the Mars Privacy Policy available at https://www.mars.com/privacy and agree to any personal data you submit as part of the promotion being held and processed in accordance with this Privacy Policy, the UK General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) and the Data Protection Act 2018.
- In the event of suspicious activity, the Promoter reserves the right to request and gather information or obtain further evidence to confirm the legitimacy of any use of the Promotional Code. PROMOTIONAL CODE INFORMATION
- The Promotional Code will grant 15% off the purchase price of any order of cat and dog food products from Royal Canin’s retail product range, subject to a maximum discount of £50 per order.
- The Promotional Code may be used in conjunction with a subscription discount. If the offer is used in conjunction with a subscription, then the promotional discount will only be applied to the next order of the subscription.
- Any Promotional Codes are as stated and are non-transferable and must not be sold, auctioned nor advertised for sale whether on the internet, in newspapers or elsewhere. Any person found in breach of this term will be disqualified and shall be excluded from any similar offers run by the Promoter in the future. No cash alternatives or other products will be available, except in the event of circumstances outside the reasonable control of the Promoter, whereby the Promoter reserves the right to substitute the Promotional Code with a similar discount code.
- In the event of circumstances outside the reasonable control of the Promoter, or otherwise where fraud, abuse, and/or an error (human or computer) affects or could affect the proper operation of this offer, the Promoter reserves the right to hold void, cancel, suspend the offer or amend these terms and conditions, at any stage, with no liability to any participants or third parties, but will always endeavour to minimise the effect to participants in order to avoid undue disappointment.
GENERAL INFORMATION
- The Promoter is not responsible for any discount codes which you fail to redeem or are prevented from being used by any technical or other reason whatsoever.
- Insofar as is permitted by law, the Promoter will not in any circumstances be responsible or liable to compensate participants for any losses that may be incurred as a result of taking advantage of the offer and the Promoter does not accept any liability for any loss, damage, personal injury or death occurring as a result of a participant’s use of the Promotional Code except where such damage or loss is caused by the negligence of the Promoter. Participants’ statutory rights are not affected.
- The Promoter may in its absolute discretion disqualify any participant found to be tampering with the operation of the offer or to be acting in any manner disruptive to the offer.
- Sometimes, through reasons outside of the Promoter’s control, the ManyPets or Royal Canin websites may not be accessible. The Promoter cannot guarantee continuous, uninterrupted access to these. No responsibility will be accepted for any difficulties in entering or redeeming the Promotional Code as a result. The Promoter will have no liability for any loss arising out of such an event.
- If any clause of these Terms and Conditions is determined to be illegal, invalid or otherwise unenforceable, then it shall be deemed deleted from these Terms and Conditions. The remaining clauses shall be unaffected and remain in full force and effect.
- This offer and these terms and conditions shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law and the parties to any dispute or action shall submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.
- The Promoter: Royal Canin, Crown Pet Foods Limited, Oak Tree Meadow, Blackworthy Road, Castle Cary, Somerset BA7 7PH
- Eligibility: This offer is open to UK residents (with delivery only available to mainland UK addresses), aged 18 years or over at the date of redeeming their discount code at Goodwoof.
- Offer Period: The offer will run across all days of Goodwoof 2023 (20th – 21st May 2023).
- Entry Instructions: To take advantage of the offer for 20% off, a customer must place an order for any Royal Canin cat or dog food from our retail ranges using the promotional code available at the Royal Canin stand at Goodwoof 2023. The offer excludes Royal Canin veterinary ranges. The discount is only available on products that are in stock at the time of placing an order during the Offer Period.
- A maximum of one discount code can be used per person, per email address. A discount code can be redeemed only once per email address, after which it cannot be used by that email address. The maximum discount to be obtained by redeeming the code is £50 per order.
- To use the promotional code, a customer must be able to confirm a UK mainland delivery address.
- The offer can be used in conjunction with a subscription discount. If the offer is used in conjunction with a subscription, then the promotional discount will only be applied to the next order of the subscription. Following orders will only have the 5% subscription discount applied.
- The discount code can only be redeemed at https://www.royalcanin.com/uk/shop and not through any alternative retailers (online or in-store) subsequently.
- Royal Canin's Privacy & Copyright terms apply in addition to those stated here; acceptance of these terms and conditions also implies acceptance of our Privacy & Copyright terms. In placing an order at https://www.royalcanin.com/uk/shop and confirming a delivery address, the customer agrees to comply with our Terms and Conditions of Use (https://www.royalcanin.com/uk/general-sales-conditions), and the Mars Privacy Policy (detailed here https://www.mars.com/privacy)
- The offer discount is as stated, is not for exchange and no other discount alternative is available.
- In the event of circumstances outside the reasonable control of the Promoter, or otherwise where fraud, abuse, and/or an error (human or computer) affects or could affect the proper operation of this offer, the Promoter reserves the right to suspend the offeror amend these terms and conditions, at any stage, with no liability to any participants or third parties, but will always endeavour to minimise the effect in order to avoid undue disappointment.
- This offer and these terms and conditions shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law and the parties to any dispute or action shall submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.
- Taking advantage of this offer shall constitute a consumer’s acceptance of these terms and conditions and their agreement to be bound by them.
- Sometimes, through reasons outside of Royal Canin’s control, the website (as with any website) may not be accessible. Royal Canin cannot guarantee continuous, uninterrupted access to the website. No responsibility will be accepted for any difficulties in redeeming the discount code as a result of website accessibility issues.
The Promoter: Royal Canin, Crown Pet Foods Limited, Oak Tree Meadow, Blackworthy Road, Castle Cary, Somerset BA7 7PH
Eligibility:
- This promotion is open to residents of GB, except for employees of the Promoter and their immediate families or anyone else professionally connected with the promotion.
- Entrants must be aged 18 years or over at the date of entry and must be registered members of ManyPets’ website to participate.
- Internet access and registration required.
- Only one use of a discount code per person, per email address will be accepted. A discount code can be redeemed once per email address, after which it cannot be used by that email address. Multiple requests from the same individual will be rejected.
- Use of discount codes using multiple names/addresses or email addresses, or entering via agents, third parties, organised groups, syndicates or aliases or codes automatically redeemed by computer will not be accepted. Discount codes redeemed by any means other than as specified in these Terms and Conditions will be rejected.
Offer Period:
- The promotion will run from 00:00:01 on 07.05.2024 to midnight on 14.05.2024. (the “Promotional Period"). Discount codes must be redeemed within this Promotional Period in order to be valid.
HOW TO REDEEM A PROMOTIONAL DISCOUNT CODE
To redeem a free 20% off your first order in a subscription promotional discount (the “Promotional code“), participants must complete the following steps:
- Visit Royal Canin’s website at https://www.royalcanin.com/uk (the discount will not be redeemable through alternative retailers either online or in-store).
- Use the promotional discount code when placing a subscription order for any dog or cat food product from Royal Canin’s retail range of products. Products from Royal Canin veterinary ranges are excluded. The discount is only available on products that are in stock at the time of placing an order during the Offer Period.
- Enter a delivery address located in Great Britain and receive a discount of 20% off your first order of your subscription.
- By entering a delivery address, participants confirm that they have read and agree to comply with the Promoter’s Terms and Conditions of Use available at https://www.royalcanin.com/uk/general-sales-conditions, and with the Mars Privacy Policy available at https://www.mars.com/privacy and agree to any personal data you submit as part of the promotion being held and processed in accordance with this Privacy Policy, the UK General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) and the Data Protection Act 2018.
- In the event of suspicious activity, the Promoter reserves the right to request and gather information or obtain further evidence to confirm the legitimacy of any use of the Promotional Code.
PROMOTIONAL CODE INFORMATION
- The Promotional Code will grant 20% off the purchase price on the first order of a subscription of cat and/or dog food products from Royal Canin’s retail product range, subject to a maximum discount of £50 per order.
- The promotional discount will only be applied to the first order of a subscription. The subscription will auto-renew and the standard subscription discount will be applied to each subsequent order. Subscriptions can be cancelled at any time.
- Any Promotional Codes are as stated and are non-transferable and must not be sold, auctioned nor advertised for sale whether on the internet, in newspapers or elsewhere. Any person found in breach of this term will be disqualified and shall be excluded from any similar offers run by the Promoter in the future. No cash alternatives or other products will be available, except in the event of circumstances outside the reasonable control of the Promoter, whereby the Promoter reserves the right to substitute the Promotional Code with a similar discount code.
- In the event of circumstances outside the reasonable control of the Promoter, or otherwise where fraud, abuse, and/or an error (human or computer) affects or could affect the proper operation of this offer, the Promoter reserves the right to hold void, cancel, suspend the offer or amend these terms and conditions, at any stage, with no liability to any participants or third parties, but will always endeavour to minimise the effect to participants in order to avoid undue disappointment.
GENERAL INFORMATION
- The Promoter is not responsible for any discount codes which you fail to redeem or are prevented from being used by any technical or other reason whatsoever.
- Insofar as is permitted by law, the Promoter will not in any circumstances be responsible or liable to compensate participants for any losses that may be incurred as a result of taking advantage of the offer and the Promoter does not accept any liability for any loss, damage, personal injury or death occurring as a result of a participant’s use of the Promotional Code except where such damage or loss is caused by the negligence of the Promoter. Participants’ statutory rights are not affected.
- The Promoter may in its absolute discretion disqualify any participant found to be tampering with the operation of the offer or to be acting in any manner disruptive to the offer.
- Sometimes, through reasons outside of the Promoter’s control, the Royal Canin website may not be accessible. The Promoter cannot guarantee continuous, uninterrupted access to these. No responsibility will be accepted for any difficulties in entering or redeeming the Promotional Code as a result. The Promoter will have no liability for any loss arising out of such an event.
- If any clause of these Terms and Conditions is determined to be illegal, invalid or otherwise unenforceable, then it shall be deemed deleted from these Terms and Conditions. The remaining clauses shall be unaffected and remain in full force and effect.
- This offer and these terms and conditions shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law and the parties to any dispute or action shall submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.
- Online registration via www.fido.royalcanin.ie only.
- Requires a unique code which is the microchip number you have registered with Fido.
- Requires internet access, use of a valid email address and registration with Royal Canin (you will be prompted to create a new profile if you do not have one).
- Vouchers are sent by email.
- Vouchers valid for 60 days from date of registration.
- Photocopies of vouchers will not be accepted.
- One voucher per person for redemption.
- Not to be used in conjunction with any other Royal Canin offer.
- Open to residents of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland only.
- Open to persons aged 18 or over only.
- Requires completion of Microchip Registration via Fido and payment of the appropriate fee to Fido.
- No cash alternative
- Non-transferable.
- Royal Canin’s Privacy & Copyright terms apply in addition to those stated here; acceptance of these terms and conditions also implies acceptance of our Privacy & Copyright terms.
- Free voucher is valid for stated value only.
- Not redeemable against Veterinary Therapeutic (Clinical) or Professional ranges.
- Only valid in the veterinary practice or retailer selected during registration.
- Not valid with online retailers or at shows or exhibitions.
- While stocks last.
- Royal Canin reserves the right to end or amend this activity at any point at its discretion.
Average feeds per bag calculated using on-pack feeding guidelines for a 4kg cat across 1.5kg-2kg bags of ROYAL CANIN® Indoor, Fit32, Ageing 12+, Digestive Care and Light Weight Care that is fed wet food and kibble (dry food) daily. Feeds per bag will vary based on a cat’s age, size, breed or weight. Refer to back of pack for feeding guidelines.
Average feeds per bag calculated using on-pack feeding guidelines for an 8kg Mini Adult dog across 7.5-8kg bags of Mini Adult, Mini Adult Ageing 8+, Mini Adult Lightweight Care, Mini Adult Digestive Care and Dachshund Adult Breed that is fed wet food and kibble (dry food) daily. Feeds per bag will vary based on a cat or dog’s age, size, breed, activity level or weight. Refer to back of pack for feeding guidelines.
Terms and Conditions:
1. Valid from Royal Canin only.
2. Vouchers are sent by email.
3. Vouchers are valid for 90 days from date of online registration.
4. Photocopies of vouchers will not be accepted.
5. One voucher per transaction.
6.Not to be used in conjunction with any other Royal Canin offer.
7. No prior purchase necessary.
8. No cash alternative.
9. Non-transferable.
10. Royal Canin's Privacy & Copyright terms apply in addition to those stated here; acceptance of these terms and conditions also implies acceptance of our Privacy & Copyright terms.
11. £5 or €6 off voucher is valid against products from the birth and growth range.
12. Not redeemable against Veterinary Therapeutic (Clinical) or Professional ranges.
13. Only valid in the retailer selected.
14. Not valid in veterinary practices, with online retailers or at shows or exhibitions.
15. While stocks last.
16. Royal Canin reserves the right to end this activity at any point at its discretion.
17. One voucher per unique email address
18. Vouchers must be printed before redemption at your chosen store
19. Open to residents of UK, NI & ROI only
20. Open to persons aged 16 or over only.
21. Not open to employees of Crown Pet Foods Ltd.
22. Royal Canin product recommendation is based only on the information provided at registration. If you have health concerns regarding your pet, please seek professional veterinary advice.
23. In the event of any dispute regarding the rules, conduct, results and all other matters relating to a voucher, the decision of Royal Canin shall be final and no correspondence or discussion shall be entered into.
24. Sometimes, through reasons outside of Royal Canin’s control, the website (as with any website) may not be accessible. Royal Canin cannot guarantee continuous, uninterrupted access to the website. No responsibility will be accepted for any difficulties in entering, claiming or any entries/claims delayed or corrupted. Royal Canin will have no liability for any loss arising out of such an event.
The ROYAL CANIN® Loyalty Programme offers registered pet owners the ability to earn points when they purchase ROYAL CANIN® dog and cat Health Nutrition products at selected participating stockists.
By registering or activating a card you are accepting the terms and conditions set out below as well as our Privacy & Copyright terms.
- ROYAL CANIN® Loyalty Programme cards are available from selected participating stockists and are activated through the stockist by providing a valid mobile phone number or online through your account.
- The Loyalty programme requires use of a valid email address and registration with the ROYAL CANIN® Loyalty Programme in order to access the website and to be able to view balance and redeem points against money off vouchers.
- If you wish to print physical vouchers, you will need internet access and access to a printer, all vouchers must be printed with the barcode displayed properly. Alternatively you can redeem points in store with your retailer, points will be deducted directly from your Loyalty account, you will need to have registered your card in order to redeem any form of voucher.
- The ROYAL CANIN® Loyalty Programme card and any associated points are provided by ROYAL CANIN® and will remain the property of ROYAL CANIN® at all times.
- As per our standard promotional terms and conditions the programme is only open to:
- Persons aged 18 and over; and
- Residents of United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland only
on a one account per person basis.
- ROYAL CANIN® reserves the right to refuse accounts at its sole discretion.
- ROYAL CANIN® reserves the right to amend or terminate the programme at any time and will provide 28 days notice to users before doing so via its loyalty website.
- All personal details provided by the pet owner must be correct and it is the pet owner’s responsibility to inform ROYAL CANIN® of any changes by updating their personal profile. ROYAL CANIN® cannot be held liable for any loss of points due to missing or incorrect data or other such occurrence.
- Loyalty programme cards are:
- Non-transferable and only to be used by the registered user
- Not to be used in conjunction with any other ROYAL CANIN® offer
- Not substitutable for cash alternatives
- Open to pet owners (consumers) only and not available to persons linked to any stockist running the Loyalty programme.
- Only available whilst stocks last.
- The ROYAL CANIN® Loyalty Programme card can be used to earn points against purchases of ROYAL CANIN® products at participating Loyalty stockists only.
- ROYAL CANIN® Loyalty Programme card points can be earned in selected participating stockists on most ROYAL CANIN® products excluding veterinary and professional ranges.
- ROYAL CANIN® reserves the right to alter points available on each product at its discretion and may provide promotional periods of increased points on selected products in selected stockists.
- ROYAL CANIN® reserves the right to impose and alter maximum limits on points available over set periods.
- ROYAL CANIN® loyalty programme points are deemed to have no cash value.
- The ROYAL CANIN® Loyalty card is not a cheque guarantee or credit card.
- Points will be classed as redeemed once exchanged for vouchers.
- To qualify for points, cards must be presented in the stockist at the time of purchase, points cannot be added retrospectively.
- Pet owners wishing to close their Loyalty Programme account may do so by logging in and deleting their account and/or by contacting ROYAL CANIN® using the contact us option within the ROYAL CANIN® website or by returning their card to: Crown Pet Foods, Oak Tree Meadow, Blackworthy Royal, Castle Cary, Somerset, BA7 7PH.
- Vouchers available by redeeming points are only available whilst stocks last and are subject to specific terms and conditions.
- ROYAL CANIN® holds the right to make a final decision on points awarded for any transaction at all times.
- Abuse or misuse will not be tolerated and ROYAL CANIN® reserves the right to remove, recall, decline, withdraw or suspend any account or the programme at its discretion. This includes any promotional activities which may attract additional bonus points.
- Cards should be kept in a safe place. No responsibility can be taken by ROYAL CANIN® for any loss associated with the loss or theft of Loyalty Programme cards.
At Mars Petcare we are very involved in activities dedicated to dogs, cats, horses and other pets around the world. Every year we sponsor hundreds of animal related events, partner with many organisations, and donate substantial amounts of pet food, funds and Associate time. All of these efforts are executed with a single vision in mind: “a better world for pets.
Our expectation of our partners in such events is that they –
- Meet pet welfare standards that parallel those embodied in our brands. This includes respecting the internationally recognised five freedoms of animal welfare. The five freedoms of animal welfare are: freedom from hunger and thirst by ready access to fresh water and a diet to maintain full health and vigor; freedom from discomfort by providing an appropriate environment including shelter and a comfortable resting area; freedom from pain, injury and disease by prevention or rapid diagnosis and treatment; freedom to express normal behavior by providing sufficient space, proper facilities and company of the animal’s own kind; and freedom from fear and distress by ensuring conditions and treatment which avoid mental suffering.
- Embrace a vision, mission and/or values that reflect our own (and more specifically that of our partnering brands). Every partner must espouse policies and engage in practices that align with our guiding vision of “a better world for pets.”
- Adhere to all national laws and legal requirements, especially as they relate to animals and their welfare.
We will not, under any circumstances, consider relationships that incorporate a sponsored demonstration, show or activity:
- That deliberately causes harm, pain or distress to any animal.
- That promotes a diet or activity which will intentionally result in harm to any animal.
- In which the environment for all animals is not suitable or appropriate to support the animals’ well-being.
Together we can make a better world for pets.
ROYAL CANIN® prides itself on the quality and palatability of our diets and offers a full money back guarantee on all our diets.
We are so confident that your pet will love ROYAL CANIN® that we offer a 100% money back guarantee on the palatability of our food. However, to manage these claims, the below points must be adhered to in order to receive this money back guarantee.
1. Your pet is refusing to eat the food, and the food has been fed for the first time following a period of gradual introduction (we recommend a 5-7 days gradual transition between diets).
2. Palatability Guarantee (100% money back) is only applicable to a single bag of ROYAL CANIN® cat or dog food or a single purchase of wet food.
3. ROYAL CANIN® products bought in conjunction with a promotion will be refunded at the price purchased. Promotional giveaways must be returned in order for the full refund to be complete.
4. Although we offer the Palatability Guarantee to all retailers and veterinary practices, it remains at their discretion to honour it, and we therefore advise to discuss this guarantee prior to purchasing a product.
5. This offer is limited to a single refund of one bag per household and to persons living in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, excluding ROYAL CANIN® staff.
6. For a refund to be made you will be required to supply your retailer with the remaining contents of the bag of food or a photo containing at least 75% of the food (by weight), and must still be in date, a valid proof of purchase (relating to the retailer through which you are claiming a refund), a written letter (at least five lines) explaining what happened when you introduced the food along with, your name, address and contact details.
7. You may be required to fill out a request form supplying your signature and ticking an authorisation box to confirm you have read and understood how your information will be held, giving your consent to ROYAL CANIN® to hold your information for verification and auditing purposes.
8. Please be aware ROYAL CANIN® will hold this form including the information you have supplied for verification and auditing purposes for a maximum of seven years.
9. ROYAL CANIN® will take all reasonable precautions to keep the details of your refund application secure, but unless ROYAL CANIN® is negligent, we shall not be liable for unauthorised access to the information you provide about yourself for the purpose of fulfilling your refund application, unless you agree otherwise.
10. ROYAL CANIN® reserves the right to end this activity at its discretion at any time without notice.
11. For more information about our Privacy and Legal information please visit: www.mars.com/privacy-policy and www.mars.com/legal
- By participating in a ROYAL CANIN® Twitter/Facebook/Instagram Promotion, you fully agree and accept these ROYAL CANIN Standard Twitter/Facebook/Instagram Promotion Terms and Conditions as well as any individual terms and conditions of the specific prize draw.
- ROYAL CANIN Twitter, Facebook & Instagram prize draws are open to residents of the UK and Ireland (unless otherwise stated), aged 18 and over only, excluding Associates of ROYAL CANIN or employees of companies involved in the prize draw and their associated, affiliated or subsidiary companies, their families, agents, or anyone connected with the relevant prize draw.
- To enter Twitter promotions, entrants must have access to the internet and have a genuine Twitter account. Entrants must follow @royalcaninuk to be eligible to enter ROYAL CANIN Twitter promotions.
- To enter Facebook promotions, entrants must have access to the internet and have a Facebook account. Entrants must ‘like’ @RoyalCaninUK on Facebook to be eligible to enter ROYAL CANIN Facebook promotions.
- To enter Instagram promotions, entrants must have access to the internet and have a Instagram account. Entrants must ‘follow’ @royalcanin_uk or @royalcanin_ie (as specified) on Instagram to be eligible to enter ROYAL CANIN Instagram promotions.
- The winner or winners will be drawn at random from all eligible entries received during the course of the prize draw. The number of winners in any promotion and the prizes available will be confirmed within the entry details for that promotion. Entries are only valid if the entry is completed correctly in accordance with the specific promotion Terms and Conditions. ROYAL CANIN will conduct the draw, whose decision in all matters relating to the prize draw is final. No correspondence will be entered into except with prize winners.
- Only one entry per person per social media account in any promotion.
- No purchase is necessary to enter, unless otherwise stated.
- Entry in a promotion closes when stated in the entry details for that particular promotion. Entries received after closure will not be counted.
- Winners will be notified via the Social Media platform that the prize draw was run on via a private message unless otherwise stated. Winners’ names (at ROYAL CANIN’s absolute and sole discretion) may be announced on the ROYAL CANIN Facebook/Twitter/Instagram page. Winners must therefore ‘like’ or ‘follow’ the account in order to be contacted about prizes. Prize winners will be notified after the prize draw (which will take place within 7 days of the promotion closing date unless otherwise stated) via private message. Winners must then provide a postal address to which their prize should be delivered within 48 hours via private message. Failure to respond to the notification or acknowledge the win within the claim period of 48 hours (unless an alternative period is provided for in that promotion’s Terms and Conditions) will invalidate that winner’s claim and their prize will be forfeited. In these circumstances, ROYAL CANIN will select an alternative winner from all remaining entries in that prize draw.
- In order to receive their prize, a winner is required to provide ROYAL CANIN with their full name and a valid UK or Ireland residency address or email address.
- Prizes are as stated, are non-transferrable and no cash alternatives are available. ROYAL CANIN reserves the right to award alternative prizes of equal or greater value in the event that advertised prizes become unavailable for any reason.
- When dates for claiming a prize are specified, such dates cannot be altered and by entering a promotion where the prize relates to a specific event which is date-specific, ROYAL CANIN or the third party prize supplier are not liable in any way to any winner who cannot attend the prize event for any reason.
- ROYAL CANIN will not be liable for any delays in the receipt of entries and ROYAL CANIN does not accept responsibility for entries which are not received for any reason, or for any prizes which cannot be delivered due to an incorrect or inaccurate address having been provided by the winner. Except where indicated otherwise in a specific promotion’s Terms and Conditions, prizes will be received within 28 days of receipt by ROYAL CANIN of a winner’s address details.
- ROYAL CANIN will collect personal data about entrants online, in accordance with our privacy policy. ROYAL CANIN will not share your details with any third party companies or organisations.
- ROYAL CANIN reserves the right to amend or temporarily suspend a promotion in the event of any unforeseen circumstances, or technical reason outside of its reasonable control, with no liability to any entrants or third parties.
- By participating in a ROYAL CANIN promotion, participants accept either Facebook’s/Twitter’s/Instagram’s terms and conditions (as the case may be, depending on their route of entry) although it is acknowledged that such ROYAL CANIN promotion is not sponsored or endorsed by, nor associated with Facebook/Twitter/Instagram. Participants entering release Facebook/Twitter/Instagram (as the case may be, depending on their route of entry) from any and all liability arising out of or in connection with their entry in a promotion.
- Winners’ details (names and countries only) can be obtained by sending an SAE to Crown Pet Foods Ltd, Oak Tree Meadow, Blackworthy Road, Castle Cary, Somerset, BA7 7PH within 4 weeks of the closing date of the relevant promotion.
- In the event that ROYAL CANIN believes that an entry contravenes these Terms and Conditions, it reserves all rights to disqualify that entry at its absolute and sole discretion.
- These Terms and Conditions shall be governed by English law and the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction. ROYAL CANIN reserves the right to amend the terms and conditions for this competition at any time without notice.