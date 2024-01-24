Subscribe and Save 5% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

New kitten Checklist – Prepare the essentials for your kitten’s arrival

Congratulations on reaching the decision about getting a kitten! It’s a thrilling feeling to know that soon your home will also become theirs, but before they set paws in your house, it’s important to make sure you have what you need to care for them.

There are essential steps to take when you are preparing to get a kitten. Making sure you can tick all the boxes on the kitten checklist is the first thing to do.

Your new kitten checklist:

✓ Your kitten’s essentials

✓ Your to do list

So, you’re ticking all the boxes? Great! Let’s look at each step more closely, so you can be assured that you are 100% ready before bringing home your new little ball of fur.

1 - Preparing for kitten by proofing your home

Your little furry friend will probably be shy at first, but chances are that they’ll quickly grow into a curious, playful, and agile kitten and no place in your house will be left unexplored! Making sure their new environment is a safe space is the best way to kick-off your pet owning journey.

 

Key items that need your attention in your house and garden:

1.Electrical wires

They can be dangerous for curious and chewy kittens. Use cable ties or covers to make sure wires are out of reach from your kitten’s claws and tiny teeth

2.Electrical sockets

Use plug socket covers throughout your house to keep your kitten safe from a scary shock

3.Windows, balconies and stairs

Close or secure the access to every place where your kitten could get stuck or fall. Although cats are known for landing on their feet, it’s sadly not always the case, so it’s crucial to make the necessary changes required before their arrival

4.Drugs and Chemicals

Keep medications and potentially harmful products locked in a secure cabinet

5.Small and sharp items

Put away elastic bands, pins, needles, and small jewellery to protect your kitten from ingesting the objects or injuring themselves while playing

6.Dustbin and toilet seats

Get into the habit of closing the lid on your dustbin and toilet seat to avoid your kitten falling in. Avoid using bin bags with ties as cats can swallow the string

7.Plastic bags and packaging

Ensure that no plastic bags or foam objects are left lying around as your kitten may choke on them if swallowed
1.Fencing and gates

Your kitten will soon be able to climb over fences and gates. But in case your garden is fully enclosed it’s worth making sure there are no holes they can escape through while they’re small.

2.Toxic garden plants

As with houseplants, many outdoor plants are poisonous to cats. Even if your cat avoids them, they may brush against the pollen and lick it from their fur. To be safe, ask your vet for a list and remove the plants that present a risk.

3.Hazards

Inspect your garden for anything your kitten could injure themselves on or anywhere they could get stuck.

4.Ponds and water features

It’s safest to keep ponds with steep sides and water features covered to prevent your kitten falling in and drowning or drinking the water.

5.Tools and small objects

Check your garden for small objects that your kitten could swallow or choke on. And lock away your sharp garden tools.

6.Dangerous goods

Dangerous goods. Keep anything dangerous, including gardening tools, pesticides, weed-killer and other potentially harmful products far from your kitten. As a rule, if you have a pet, it’s best to clean and take care of your home inside out with non-toxic products that are safe for animals.

2 - Preparing for kitten by making their new space comfortable and practical

You will need to prepare three main areas for your kitten. They should be separate from each other, ideally in different rooms. As your kitten adjusts to your home, they’ll soon find their favourite spots and you can then move their spaces accordingly, if needed.

Drinking station and meal area - Kittens need a quiet space to enjoy their meal without worrying about being surprised or disturbed. Choose a spot out of the way with enough room to spread out their bowls, so spillage from the food bowls doesn’t contaminate their water. Cats enjoy drinking at different spots during their day, so putting other sources of fresh water around the house is a good idea.

Sleeping and resting zone - Kittens need a lot of sleep. It’s important they have a calm space where they can safely rest and sleep, away from high traffic corridors.

Litter space - Going to do their business can make kittens and cats feel vulnerable. It’s best if you can place their litter in a separate space, which is easily accessible and away from you and others in the house.

 

3 - Preparing for kitten by getting the right food

Kittens and adult cats are not quite the same, so it’s only logical that they have different needs, and their diet should be fulfilling them accordingly. Kittens need specific food because they grow so fast —you only need to watch them evolve to get proof of that. In just a few weeks, they’ll grow so much they won’t even fit in the palm of your hand. The right food is the best ally when it comes to feeding kittens and supporting their needs during this intense growth period. Digestive health support, cognitive and immune system development, plus their energy intake can all be nurtured and nourished with the perfect adapted kitten diet!

4 - Preparing for kitten by making sure everyone is ready to meet the newbie

Super soft, super fun, super playful... but they come with great responsibilities, and you share those responsibilities with every member of your household. Your role as a kitten owner is crucial for your pet’s wellbeing. It starts even before your new pet’s arrival when you start thinking of getting a cat. Every day you must dedicate some time to help them live their best life, it’s called responsible pet ownership. From making time for playing, covering their needs and giving them the affection, they require, you and your family should be ready to care for them and tackle the challenges to come today and for life. From making time for playing, training, and preparing their meals to covering the expenses related to quality food, vet appointments, and unexpected health or cat sitting bills, you and your family should be ready to tackle the challenges to come today and for life. It’s the price to pay for all the great moments that come with getting a new kitten – and it’s worth it.

 

5 - Preparing for kitten by finding your vet

From your kitten’s first complete health check to their routine check-ups and vaccination, your vet can help you manage their health as they grow. They’re the best person to guide you in caring for your pet day after day, giving advice when something is wrong, reassuring you when everything seems fine, and being there for life. There are several questions that can help you select the best clinic for your kitten, and if you want to find a vet who is local, you can also use our vet finder to browse your options.

