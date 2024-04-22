Every kitten is different. So, if your pet is not using their scratching post, it could be because it's in the wrong location, or perhaps it doesn’t look or smell right.

The scratching post should always be placed where your kitten spends most of its time. You should also make a note of how your kitten likes to sharpen its claws off the post. Does it stretch up on its back legs? Or stretch out on the floor? This action could help you to choose a tall scratching tower or a long scratching matt to match.