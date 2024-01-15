The ROYAL CANIN® Weight Management Referral Clinic at the University of Liverpool is an internationally renowned referral service for the management of overweight and obese pets.



The team is a world leader in the field of companion animal obesity biology, and the clinic was the first of its kind in the world. As well as helping patients lose weight, they raise awareness about the growing health concern arising from companion animal obesity, both in the veterinary community and amongst pet owners. They are innovators in the field, constantly striving to increase understanding of this complex disease, and to improve methods of treatment.



They are the only clinic in Europe that offers cutting edge technology, such as dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry DEXA to measure the body fat of patients, and then use this information to provide tailored individual therapy by using the latest purpose-formulated diets and exercise plans. Successful management is all about encouraging pet owners to make positive lifelong changes to how they feed and interact with their pets.