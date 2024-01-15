A healthy weight starts with healthy habits
Healthy weight isn't only measured on a scale
Weighing your dog is not the only way to check if they're overweight. You can find out if your dog is a healthy weight by asking your vet how to use the Body Conditioning Score.
Health depends on activity
Activity is key to keeping your dog stimulated and at a healthy weight. The amount of exercise varies based on their age, weight and breed.
Healthy portions are smaller than you think
Many pet owners think their dog needs more food than it really does. This means that many dogs are overfed which can cause weight gain and lead to other health issues.
Healthy growth lasts a lifetime
Losing weight is more difficult than preventing weight gain in the first place, so it's important that healthy habits and behaviours are set from day one.
Body Condition Score
Think your dog might be overweight or obese?
Success should be viewed less in terms of reaching a 'perfect weight', than in permanently maintaining weight lost. Unless bad habits are permanently changed, long term weight management will fail.
The ROYAL CANIN® Weight Management Referral Clinic
The team is a world leader in the field of companion animal obesity biology, and the clinic was the first of its kind in the world. As well as helping patients lose weight, they raise awareness about the growing health concern arising from companion animal obesity, both in the veterinary community and amongst pet owners. They are innovators in the field, constantly striving to increase understanding of this complex disease, and to improve methods of treatment.
They are the only clinic in Europe that offers cutting edge technology, such as dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry DEXA to measure the body fat of patients, and then use this information to provide tailored individual therapy by using the latest purpose-formulated diets and exercise plans. Successful management is all about encouraging pet owners to make positive lifelong changes to how they feed and interact with their pets.
