A healthy weight starts with healthy habits

A healthy weight is key to your dog's general health and wellbeing. Here are four simple ways to maintain that healthy weight and keep your dog in good shape.
Healthy weight isn't only measured on a scale

Weighing your dog is not the only way to check if they're overweight. You can find out if your dog is a healthy weight by asking your vet how to use the Body Conditioning Score.

Health depends on activity

Activity is key to keeping your dog stimulated and at a healthy weight. The amount of exercise varies based on their age, weight and breed.

Healthy portions are smaller than you think

Many pet owners think their dog needs more food than it really does. This means that many dogs are overfed which can cause weight gain and lead to other health issues.

Healthy growth lasts a lifetime

Losing weight is more difficult than preventing weight gain in the first place, so it's important that healthy habits and behaviours are set from day one.

Body Condition Score

Body Condition Scoring is a tool to help you understand what is an ideal shape for your pet. Your pet’s health is in your hands and we’re here to help with our interactive tool.
Think your dog might be overweight or obese?

Your pet's weight has a direct impact on their overall health. Discover how you can help your pet lose weight.
Success should be viewed less in terms of reaching a 'perfect weight', than in permanently maintaining weight lost. Unless bad habits are permanently changed, long term weight management will fail.

Alexander J. German, Royal Canin Professor of Small Animal Médicine; Head of the Royal Canin Weight Management Clinic, University of Liverpool, UK

The ROYAL CANIN® Weight Management Referral Clinic

The ROYAL CANIN® Weight Management Referral Clinic at the University of Liverpool is an internationally renowned referral service for the management of overweight and obese pets.

The team is a world leader in the field of companion animal obesity biology, and the clinic was the first of its kind in the world. As well as helping patients lose weight, they raise awareness about the growing health concern arising from companion animal obesity, both in the veterinary community and amongst pet owners. They are innovators in the field, constantly striving to increase understanding of this complex disease, and to improve methods of treatment.

They are the only clinic in Europe that offers cutting edge technology, such as dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry DEXA to measure the body fat of patients, and then use this information to provide tailored individual therapy by using the latest purpose-formulated diets and exercise plans. Successful management is all about encouraging pet owners to make positive lifelong changes to how they feed and interact with their pets.
Find a veterinarian

If you have concerns about your dog's health, get in touch with a vet for professional, specialist advice.

