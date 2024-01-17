Lose Weight, Improve Life

More than 40% of cats and dogs worldwide are overweight. And despite being very common, the excess weight is unfortunately not always easy to recognize. However, being overweight is reversible and you can play a part in helping your cat or dog regain their healthy weight, which can result in many benefits:

-Reduced risk of developing certain diseases

-Weight loss in dogs with osteoarthritis can improve their clinical signs

-Improved vitality and activity levels

-Fewer healthcare costs