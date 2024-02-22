Body Condition Scoring is used by vets to help you check whether your dog is overweight, underweight or at ideal weight and shape. It focuses on the look and feel of your dog because checking their weight alone doesn’t give an indication of a healthy shape.

The body condition score uses a 9-point system ranging from severely underweight at 1 to obese at 9. The indicators used for scoring are your dog’s ribs, waist and abdomen, and a score of 4 or 5 means they are at ideal weight and shape. This means a well-proportioned dog will have ribs that can be easily felt, a waist that can be seen from above and an abdomen that tucks up behind their rib cage when seen from the side.

Your vet can show you how to use the dog body condition score chart. It’s also important to visit them regularly so they can help you continually monitor your dogs shape.