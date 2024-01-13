Giant Puppy
Dry food for dogs
Complete feed for dogs - For giant breed puppies (adult weight > 45 kg) - Up to 8 months old.
Sizes available
1kg
3.5kg
15kg
Growth is an essential stage in your dog's life - it's the time of new discoveries, new encounters, and physical changes. During this key period, your giant puppy's immune system is developing gradually and therefore extra nutritional support is highly beneficial. ROYAL CANIN® Giant Puppy food contains a patented complex of antioxidants that work together to support your puppy's natural defences, as well as its general health. Because your puppy has a vast amount of growing to do, it's important to give your puppy food with nutrients that help to support its high growth rate during the all-important first phase of growth. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Giant Puppy food is specially formulated with an adapted energy content to contribute to healthy and sustained growth. The strategic balance of energy and minerals (such as calcium and phosphorus) in ROYAL CANIN® Giant Puppy contribute to healthy bone mineralisation in giant breed puppies. This helps to support joint and bone consolidation, as well as healthy growth.
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Giant Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a patented* complex of antioxidants including vitamin E. *France, patent no EP1146870.
Intense growth - controlled energy
Helps support high growth rate during the first growth phase in giant breed puppies and helps avoid excess weight gain thanks to an adapted energy content.
Bone & joint support
Contributes to good bone mineralisation in giant breed puppies thanks to a balanced intake of energy and minerals (calcium and phosphorus), thus supporting bone consolidation and joints.
|Age (months)
|Adult weight = 45 kg
|Adult weight = 60 kg
|Adult weight = 75 kg
|Adult weight = 90 kg
|Adult weight = 100 kg
|2 m
|311 g (3+5/8 cups)
|397 g (4+5/8 cups)
|442 g (5+1/8 cups)
|490 g (5+5/8 cups)
|530 g (6+1/8 cups)
|3 m
|409 g (4+6/8 cups)
|507 g (5+7/8 cups)
|584 g (6+6/8 cups)
|660 g (7+5/8 cups)
|714 g (8+2/8 cups)
|4 m
|452 g (5+2/8 cups)
|559 g (6+4/8 cups)
|651 g (7+4/8 cups)
|734 g (8+4/8 cups)
|794 g (9+2/8 cups)
|5 m
|537g (6+2/8 cups)
|662 g (7+5/8 cups)
|775 g (9 cups)
|884 g (10+2/8 cups)
|957 g (11+1/8 cups)
|6 m
|611 g (7+1/8 cups)
|753 g (8+6/8 cups)
|884 g (10+ 2/8 cups)
|1007 g (11+5/8 cups)
|1090 g (12+5/8 cups)
|7 m
|613 g (7+1/8 cups)
|760 g (8+6/8 cups)
|897 g (10+ 3/8 cups)
|1026 g (11+7/8 cups)
|1110 g (12+7/8 cups)
|8 m
|609 g (7 cups)
|760 g (8+6/8 cups)
|899 g (10+ 3/8 cups)
|1030 g (11+7/8 cups)
|1115 g (12+7/8 cups)
|9 m +
|Transition to Giant Junior
|Transition to Giant Junior
|Transition to Giant Junior
|Transition to Giant Junior
|Transition to Giant Junior