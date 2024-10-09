Medical Detection Dogs trains dogs to detect the odour of human disease.

Our Bio-Detection Dogs are trained to find the odour of diseases like cancer, Parkinson’s and malaria in samples such as urine, breath and sweat. Our

Medical Alert Assistance Dogs are trained to detect minute changes in an individual’s personal odour triggered by their disease and alert them to an

impending medical event. These dogs save the lives of clients with conditions like Diabetes, PoTs and severe allergies. We receive no government

funding for the work we do and rely entirely on the generosity of donations from trusts and the public.