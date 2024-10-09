Irish red and white setter adult

Medical Detection Dogs

Medical Detection Dogs trains dogs to detect the odour of human disease.

 

Our Bio-Detection Dogs are trained to find the odour of diseases like cancer, Parkinson’s and malaria in samples such as urine, breath and sweat. Our

Medical Alert Assistance Dogs are trained to detect minute changes in an individual’s personal odour triggered by their disease and alert them to an

impending medical event. These dogs save the lives of clients with conditions like Diabetes, PoTs and severe allergies. We receive no government

funding for the work we do and rely entirely on the generosity of donations from trusts and the public.

Royal Canin is a much valued supporter of Medical Detection Dogs as it supplies food for our dogs and provides them with a healthy, balanced nutritional diet. The animal care company very kindly ensures that all of our dogs receive food tailored to them and have been doing so for over ten years.

