Each stage of a cat’s life brings unique dietary requirements which you can support them with. So, in order to give them the best possible start in life, your kitten’s diet should be tailored to the specific needs of their life stage.

Nutrition for your kitten from birth to four months

During this period, your kitten is going through an intense growth spurt. To fuel the development of their skeleton, muscles and organs, they have specific nutritional needs.

In the early weeks, they’ll suckle from their mother and receive colostrum – a milk-like fluid which supports their immunity – followed by milk. Starting at around four weeks, you can begin to transition them to a solid food as they start to show interest in it and their ability to digest lactose wanes.

During this time, you can give them a food specifically designed for kittens with the right mix of required nutrients, including the 11 essential amino acids which support muscle and cell growth, as well as healthy skin, hair and claws. Cats can’t synthesise these elements internally, so it’s essential their food provides them with ‘complete’ nutrition.

Until 12 - 16 weeks old, depending on their breed, kittens are growing and gaining weight rapidly, and therefore have extremely high energy requirements; it’s around three times that of an adult cat. But as a kitten’s digestive system is not yet mature, they need an energy-dense food which doesn’t include unnecessary bulk, as this can cause digestive distress.