Ageing 12+
Dry food for cats
Balanced and complete feed for cats Specially for senior cats over 12 years old.
Sizes available
50g
400g
2kg
4kg
Ageing cats have different nutritional needs than their younger counterparts; that's why it's important to modify your cat's diet as it ages, to ensure that those needs are being met and maintained.ROYAL CANIN® Senior Ageing 12+ is suitable for cats over 12 years of age and is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of senior cats like yours in mind. This food contains highly palatable kibble with a double texture (crunchy outside, soft inside) that helps to stimulate your senior cat's general appetite.ROYAL CANIN® Senior Ageing 12+ contains a patented complex of antioxidants that support senior cats throughout the ageing process. Thanks to a moderate phosphorus level, ROYAL CANIN® Senior Ageing 12+ also helps to support healthy kidney function, which is highly beneficial in senior cats.To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Senior Ageing 12+ is also available as wet food in either a delicious gravy or succulent jelly. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.
Appetite stimulation
In some senior cats, the senses of taste and smell decline with age, which leads to lower food intake and subsequent weight loss. Ageing 12+ helps stimulate the senior cat’s appetite thanks to a highly palatable, double texture kibble which is easy to chew.
Healthy ageing complex
Limits the consequences of ageing on cognitive function, mobility, and oxidative stress thanks to specific nutrients (tryptophan, EPA-DHA, and a patented* complex of antioxidants including lycopene and beta-carotene). *France, patent No EP1146870.
Renal health
A decline in kidney function is common in older cats. Ageing 12+ contains a moderate phosphorus level to help support renal health.
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
|Cat weight
|Ideal weight
|Overweight
|3 kg
|42 g (23 g + 1 pouch)
|33 g (15 g + 1 pouch)
|4 kg
|51 g (33g + 1 pouch)
|41 g (22 g + 1 pouch)
|5 kg
|60 g (41 g + 1 pouch)
|48 g (29 g + 1 pouch)
|6 kg
|68 g (50 g + 1 pouch)
|54 g (36 g + 1 pouch)