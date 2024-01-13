Gastrointestinal Hairball
Dry food for cats
Complete feed for adult cats
Sizes available
2kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Benefits: Digestive support / Hairball complex / Moderate calorie / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Hairball is specifically formulated to help support your cat’s digestive health in cases of recurrent hairball formation or similar gastrointestinal sensitivities. This highly digestible formula is enriched with a balance of fibres and prebiotics to help support healthy digestion and transit. Thanks to a specific blend of fibres – including psyllium – this diet helps to eliminate ingested hair and control hairball formation. This diet is formulated with a moderate calorie content to help your cat to maintain a healthy body weight. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate stones. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.
S/O INDEX
-
MODERATE CALORIE
Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.
HAIRBALL COMPLEX
A specific blend of fibres (including psyllium) helps eliminate ingested hair and control hairball formation.
DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
|Cat weight (kg)
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|2 kg
|42 g
|35 g
|28 g
|3 kg
|56 g
|47 g
|37 g
|4 kg
|69 g
|57 g
|46 g
|6 kg
|92 g
|77 g
|61 g
|8 kg
|113 g
|94 g
|75 g