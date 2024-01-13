Gastrointestinal Hairball

Gastrointestinal Hairball

Dry food for cats

Complete feed for adult cats

Sizes available

2kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Benefits: Digestive support / Hairball complex / Moderate calorie / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Hairball is specifically formulated to help support your cat’s digestive health in cases of recurrent hairball formation or similar gastrointestinal sensitivities. This highly digestible formula is enriched with a balance of fibres and prebiotics to help support healthy digestion and transit. Thanks to a specific blend of fibres – including psyllium – this diet helps to eliminate ingested hair and control hairball formation. This diet is formulated with a moderate calorie content to help your cat to maintain a healthy body weight. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate stones. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.

product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

S/O INDEX

-

MODERATE CALORIE

Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.

HAIRBALL COMPLEX

A specific blend of fibres (including psyllium) helps eliminate ingested hair and control hairball formation.

DIGESTIVE SUPPORT

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION