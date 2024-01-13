Benefits: Digestive support / Hairball complex / Moderate calorie / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Hairball is specifically formulated to help support your cat’s digestive health in cases of recurrent hairball formation or similar gastrointestinal sensitivities. This highly digestible formula is enriched with a balance of fibres and prebiotics to help support healthy digestion and transit. Thanks to a specific blend of fibres – including psyllium – this diet helps to eliminate ingested hair and control hairball formation. This diet is formulated with a moderate calorie content to help your cat to maintain a healthy body weight. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate stones. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.