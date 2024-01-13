Neutered Adult Maintenance
Wet food for cats
Complete feed for adult cats from neutering up to 7 years old.
Sizes available
1 x 100g
12 x 100g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Lean body mass
High protein content to help favour maintenance of lean body mass.
Antioxidant complex
A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition : meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, vegetable protein extracts, minerals, yeasts, various sugars.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 270 IU, E1 (Iron): 11 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.4 mg, E4 (Copper): 3 mg, E5 (Manganese): 3.3 mg, E6 (Zinc): 33 mg.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 10% - Fat content: 3.5% - Crude ash: 1.6% - Crude fibres: 1.5% - Moisture: 79%.
|Cat's weight
|Lean - Active
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight - Inactive
|-
|2 kg
|180 g
|1 + 6/8 pouch
|150 g
|1 + 4/8 pouch
|120 g
|1 + 2/8 pouch
|3 kg
|240 g
|2 + 4/8 pouch
|200 g
|2 pouch
|160 g
|1 + 4/8 pouch
|4 kg
|295 g
|3 pouch
|245 g
|2 + 4/8 pouch
|195 g
|2 pouch
|5 kg
|345 g
|3 + 4/8 pouch
|285 g
|2 + 6/8 pouch
|230 g
|2 + 2/8 pouch
|6 kg
|390 g
|4 pouch
|325 g
|3 + 2/8 pouch
|260 g
|2 + 4/8 pouch
|7 kg
|435 g
|4 + 2/8 pouch
|365 g
|3 + 6/8 pouch
|290 g
|3 pouch
|8 kg
|480 g
|4 + 6/8 pouch
|400 g
|4 pouch
|320 g
|3 + 2/8 pouch
|9 kg
|520 g
|5 + 2/8 pouch
|435 g
|4 + 2/8 pouch
|350 g
|3 + 4/8 pouch
|10 kg
|565 g
|5 + 6/8 pouch
|470 g
|4 + 6/8 pouch
|375g
|3 + 6/8 pouch