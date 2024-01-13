Renal Select Feline dry

Dry food for cats

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.

Sizes available

50g

500g

2kg

4kg

18kg

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

BENEFITS

CKD Dietary management

Formulated to support renal function in case of chronic kidney disease. Contains EPA and DHA, a complex of antioxidants and a low phosphorus level.

Reduces renal workload

Increased kidney workload may induce uremic crisis. An adapted content of high quality protein helps reduce kidney workload.

High energy

High energy density helps limit weight loss.

Appetite stimulation

Helps stimulate the cat's appetite thanks to a palatable formula and a specific double texture kibble which is easy to chew.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION