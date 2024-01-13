Renal Special Feline Dry
Dry food for cats
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
50g
500g
2kg
4kg
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
CKD Dietary management
Formulated to support renal function in case of chronic kidney disease. Contains EPA and DHA, a complex of antioxidants and a low phosphorus level.
Reduces renal workload
Increased kidney workload may induce uremic crisis. An adapted content of high quality protein helps reduce kidney workload.
Metabolic equilibrium
Chronic kidney disease can lead to metabolic acidosis. Formulated with alkalinizing agents.
Appetite preference
Designed aromatic profile helps answer to cat's specific preference.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: rice, dehydrated pork protein*, maize flour, maize, animal fats, maize gluten, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, wheat gluten*, chicory pulp, fish oil, soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, psyllium husks and seeds, marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 20800 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 47 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4.7 mg, E4 (Copper): 14 mg, E5 (Manganese): 61 mg, E6 (Zinc): 183 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.09 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 26% - Fat content: 17% - Crude ash: 6.1% - Crude fiber: 4.6% - Calcium: 0.62% - Phosphorus: 0.44% - Potassium: 0.9% - Sodium: 0.4% - Magnesium: 0.05% - Chloride: 0.79% - Sulphur: 0.5% - Vitamin D (total): 800 IU/kg - Hydroxyproline: 0.88% - Essential Fatty acids: 3.14% - EPA and DHA: 0.41%. Urine alkalinising substances: Potassium citrate - Calcium carbonate.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high assimilation.
|Cat's Weight
|Lean
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|(g)
|cup
|(g)
|cup
|(g)
|cup
|2 kg
|39g
|3/8 cup
|32g
|3/8 cup
|-
|-
|3 kg
|52g
|4/8 cup
|43g
|4/8 cup
|-
|-
|4 kg
|63g
|5/8 cup
|53g
|4/8 cup
|42g
|4/8 cup
|5 kg
|74g
|6/8 cup
|62g
|5/8 cup
|50g
|4/8 cup
|6 kg
|85g
|7/8 cup
|71g
|6/8 cup
|56g
|5/8 cup
|7 kg
|94g
|1 cup
|79g
|7/8 cup
|63g
|5/8 cup
|8 kg
|104g
|1 cup + 1/8 cup
|87g
|7/8 cup
|69g
|6/8 cup
|9 kg
|113g
|1 cup + 1/8 cup
|94g
|1 cup
|75g
|6/8 cup
|10 kg
|122g
|1 cup + 2/8 cup
|101g
|1 cup
|81g
|7/8 cup