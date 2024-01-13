Urinary S/O
Wet food for cats
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
BENEFITS
Idiopathic cystitis
High moisture content increases urine dilution.
Struvite dissolution
Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.
Low RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.
Urine dilution
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: Poultry by-products, pork by-products, pork blood products, wheat flour, vital wheat gluten, powder cellulose, starch mixture, minerals, fish oil, sunflower oil refined, caramelised sugars, marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 225IU, E1 (Iron): 3mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.25mg, E4 (Copper): 2mg, E5 (Manganese): 1mg, E6 (Zinc): 10mg, Urine acidifying substances: calcium sulfate: 0.25%.Technological additives: (acidity regulator) sodium bisulfate: 0.5g.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 10% - Fat content: 3.5% - Crude ash: 1.8% - Crude fibres: 1% - Moisture: 80% - Taurine (total): 0.1% - Calcium: 0.22% - Phosphorus: 0.19% - Sodium: 0.3% - Magnesium: 0.012% - Potassium: 0.18% - Chloride: 0.42% - Sulfur: 0.17% - Urine acidifying substances: calcium sulfate: 0.25% - DL Methionine: 0.03%.
|Cat weight
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|(g)
|Pouches
|(g)
|Pouches
|(g)
|Pouches
|2 kg
|170 g
|2
|140 g
|1+1/2
|110 g
|1+1/2
|2.5 kg
|195 g
|2+1/2
|165 g
|2
|130 g
|1+1/2
|3 kg
|225 g
|2+1/2
|185 g
|2
|150 g
|2
|3.5 kg
|250 g
|3
|210 g
|2+1/2
|165 g
|2
|4 kg
|275 g
|3
|230 g
|2+1/2
|185 g
|2
|4.5 kg
|300 g
|3+1/2
|250 g
|3
|200 g
|2+1/2
|5 kg
|320 g
|4
|270 g
|3
|215 g
|2+1/2
|5.5 kg
|345 g
|4
|285 g
|3+1/2
|230 g
|2+1/2
|6 kg
|365 g
|4+1/2
|305 g
|3+1/2
|245 g
|3
|6.5 kg
|390 g
|4+1/2
|325 g
|4
|260 g
|3
|7 kg
|410 g
|5
|340 g
|4
|275 g
|3
|7.5 kg
|430 g
|5
|360 g
|4
|285 g
|3+1/2
|8 kg
|450 g
|5+1/2
|375 g
|4+1/2
|300 g
|3+1/2
|8.5 kg
|470 g
|5+1/2
|390 g
|4+1/2
|315 g
|3+1/2
|9 kg
|490 g
|6
|410 g
|5
|325 g
|4
|9.5 kg
|510 g
|6
|425 g
|5
|340 g
|4
|10 kg
|530 g
|6
|440 g
|5
|350 g
|4