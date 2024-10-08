Posavatz Hound
About the Posavatz Hound
Posavatz, the scenthound from the Save Valley, is an old hound breed, which descends from a type of the “Illyrischen Hound of Red Colour with markings”. Docile, very attached to their owner and good natured, Posavatz Hounds are reasonably lively dogs that love to hunt.
They are very hardy scenthounds that specialise in hares and foxes, although they can also be used as bloodhounds. Their robust build makes them very well suited to the dense underbrush of the Sava river basin.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Calm / Gentle / Even-tempered / Obedient
Key facts
Enjoys training
Requires outdoor space
