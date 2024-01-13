The Dalmatian is a generally active breed that requires a fair amount of exercise and mental stimulation to prevent boredom. Because the needs of each breed are different, it’s important that your dog’s diet helps to maintain optimal health for its specific requirements. Suitable for Dalmatians over 15 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Dalmatian Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind to help maintain its health and wellbeing. ROYAL CANIN® Dalmatian Adult helps support the skin’s “barrier” role with a specific complex of nutrients. This formula also helps to maintain skin health through the inclusion of the Omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA. Dalmatian dogs require specific nutrients to support optimal urinary health. Therefore, ROYAL CANIN® Dalmatian Adult includes specifically adapted sources of protein to help maintain a healthy urinary system. Furthermore, ROYAL CANIN® Dalmatian Adult contains specific nutrients to help support healthy cardiac function through an enrichment of taurine. EPA & DHA, which also support skin health, are also instrumental Omega-3 fatty acids for the support of cardiac health.