German Shepherd Puppy
Dry food for dogs
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for German Shepherd puppies - Up to 15 months old.
Sizes available
1kg
3kg
12kg
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. German Shepherd Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Exclusive kibble
The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the German Shepherd puppy.
Digestive performance
An exclusive combination of nutrients which helps support digestive health (L.I.P. proteins) and promote a balance in the intestinal flora (FOS, MOS), thus contributing to good stool quality. Takes into account the German Shepherd puppy’s digestive sensitivity.
Bone & joint health
German Shepherd Puppy contributes to supporting the German Shepherd puppy’s bones and joints thanks to an adapted calcium and phosphorus content. The exclusive formula also helps maintain ideal weight.
|Age (months)
|Adult weight = 26 kg
|Adult weight = 35 kg
|Adult weight = 44 kg
|2 m
|266 g (2+7/8 cups)
|287 g (3+1/8 cups)
|309 g (3+3/8 cups)
|3 m
|328 g (3+5/8 cups)
|367 g (4 cups)
|405 g (4+4/8 cups)
|4 m
|356 g (3+5/8 cups)
|402 g (4+3/8 cups)
|447 g (4+7/8 cups)
|6 m
|407 g (4+4/8 cups)
|507 g (5+5/8 cups)
|602 g (6+5/8 cups)
|8 m
|406 g (4+4/8 cups)
|511 g (5+5/8 cups)
|647 g (7+1/8 cups)
|10 m
|371 g (4+1/8 cups)
|467 g (5+1/8 cups)
|605 g (6+5/8 cups)
|12 m
|335 g (3+5/8 cups)
|422 g (4+5/8 cups)
|504 g (5+4/8 cups)
|14 m
|333 g (3+5/8 cups)
|416 g (4+4/8 cups)
|496 g (5+3/8 cups)
|16 m
|Transition to German Shepherd Adult
|Transition to German Shepherd Adult
|Transition to German Shepherd Adult