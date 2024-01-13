Dental
Dry food for dogs
Complete feed for adult dogs with oral sensitivity.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
50g
6kg
14kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Brushing effect
The kibble's shape, texture and size help produce a mechanical brushing effect on teeth.
Tartar control
Nutrient that traps the calcium in saliva so reducing tartar deposits.
Bone & joint support
Helps maintain healthy bones and joints.
Digestive security
Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: rice, maize flour, dehydrated poultry meat, animal fats, wheat gluten*, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, fish oil, minerals, soya oil, yeasts, fructo-oligo-saccharides, green tea extracts (source of polyphenols), hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 11600 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 46 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.6 mg, E4 (Copper): 10 mg, E5 (Manganese): 60 mg, E6 (Zinc): 198 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.08 mg - Technological additives: Pentasodium triphosphate: 3 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 22% - Fat content: 16% - Crude ash: 5.1% - Crude fibres: 3.4%.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high assimilation.
|Dog's weight
|Lean
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|10 kg
|182 g
|2 + 2/8 cup
|161 g
|2 cup
|139 g
|1 + 6/8 cup
|12 kg
|209 g
|2 + 4/8 cup
|184 g
|2 + 2/8 cup
|159 g
|2 cup
|14 kg
|235 g
|2 + 7/8 cup
|207 g
|2 + 4/8 cup
|178 g
|2 + 1/8 cup
|16 kg
|260 g
|3 + 1/8 cup
|228 g
|2 + 6/8 cup
|197 g
|2 + 3/8 cup
|18 kg
|284 g
|3 + 4/8 cup
|250 g
|3 + 1/8 cup
|216 g
|2 + 5/8 cup
|20 kg
|307 g
|3 + 6/8 cup
|270 g
|3 + 2/8 cup
|233 g
|2 + 7/8 cup
|25 kg
|363 g
|4 + 4/8 cup
|319 g
|3 + 7/8 cup
|276 g
|3 + 3/8 cup
|30 kg
|416 g
|5 + 1/8 cup
|366 g
|4 + 4/8 cup
|316 g
|3 + 7/8 cup
|35 kg
|467 g
|5 + 6/8 cup
|411 g
|5 cup
|355 g
|4 + 3/8 cup
|40 kg
|516 g
|6 + 3/8 cup
|454 g
|5 + 5/8 cup
|392 g
|4 + 6/8 cup
|45 kg
|564 g
|6 + 7/8 cup
|496 g
|6 + 1/8 cup
|428 g
|5 + 2/8 cup
|50 kg
|610 g
|7 + 4/8 cup
|537 g
|6 + 5/8 cup
|464 g
|5 + 5/8 cup
|60 kg
|700 g
|8 + 5/8 cup
|616 g
|7 + 4/8 cup
|532 g
|6 + 4/8 cup
|70 kg
|785 g
|9 + 5/8 cup
|691 g
|8 + 4/8 cup
|597 g
|7 + 3/8 cup
|80 kg
|868 g
|10 + 5/8 cup
|764 g
|9 + 3/8 cup
|660 g
|8 + 1/8 cup