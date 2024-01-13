Gastro Intestinal Low Fat
Dry food for dogs
Complete dietetic feed for dogs.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
50g
1.5kg
6kg
12kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Digestive security
Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.
Low fat
For the nutritional management of dogs with digestive disorders in need of a low fat diet.
Low fibre
For the nutritional management of dogs with digestive disorders in need of a low fibre diet.
Antioxidant complex
A patented synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: rice, dehydrated poultry meat, wheat, barley, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, yeasts, animal fats, minerals, fructo-oligo-saccharides, psyllium husks and seeds, fish oil, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 11700 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 43 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.4 mg, E4 (Copper): 9 mg, E5 (Manganese): 57 mg, E6 (Zinc): 186 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.08 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 22% - Fat content: 7% - Crude ash: 6.6% - Crude fibres: 1.7% - Per kg: Essential fatty acids: 14 g - Omega 3 fatty acids: 2.5 g.
|Dog's weight
|Lean
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|2 kg
|54 g
|6/8 cup
|46 g
|5/8 cup
|39 g
|4/8 cup
|4 kg
|90 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|78 g
|1 cup
|65 g
|7/8 cup
|6 kg
|122 g
|1 + 5/8 cup
|105 g
|1 + 3/8 cup
|89 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|8 kg
|151 g
|2 cups
|131 g
|1 + 6/8 cup
|110 g
|1 + 3/8 cup
|10 kg
|179 g
|2 + 3/8 cup
|155 g
|2 cups
|130 g
|1 + 6/8 cup
|15 kg
|243 g
|3 + 1/8 cup
|210 g
|2 + 6/8 cup
|176 g
|2 + 2/8 cup
|20 kg
|301 g
|3 + 7/8 cup
|260 g
|3 + 3/8 cup
|219 g
|2 + 7/8 cup
|25 kg
|356 g
|4 + 5/8 cup
|307 g
|4 cups
|259 g
|3 + 3/8 cup
|30 kg
|408 g
|5 + 3/8 cup
|352 g
|4 + 5/8 cup
|297 g
|3 + 7/8 cup
|35 kg
|458 g
|6 cups
|396 g
|5 + 1/8 cup
|333 g
|4 + 3/8 cup
|40 kg
|506 g
|6 + 5/8 cup
|437 g
|5 + 6/8 cup
|368 g
|4 + 6/8 cup
|50 kg
|598 g
|7 + 6/8 cup
|517 g
|6 + 6/8 cup
|435 g
|5 + 5/8 cup
|60 kg
|686 g
|8 + 7/8 cup
|593 g
|7 + 6/8 cup
|499 g
|6 + 4/8 cup
|70 kg
|770 g
|10 cups
|665 g
|8 + 5/8 cup
|560 g
|7 + 2/8 cup
|80 kg
|851 g
|11 + 1/8 cup
|735 g
|9 + 5/8 cup
|619 g
|8 cups