Gastro Intestinal Junior
Dry food for dogs
Complete dietetic feed for dogs. Specially for puppies
Sizes available
50g
1kg
2.5kg
10kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Digestive security
Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.
High energy
Appropriate energy content to meet the needs of puppies without overloading the stomach.
Easy rehydration
Kibbles which are easy to soak to facilitate the transition from milk to dry food.
Optimal growth
Helps support the puppy's harmonious growth.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: rice, dehydrated poultry protein, animal fats, maize, dehydrated pork protein, wheat gluten*, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, minerals, egg powder, soya oil, fish oil, yeasts, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 11400 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 43 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.3 mg, E4 (Copper): 10 mg, E5 (Manganese): 56 mg, E6 (Zinc): 183 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.08 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 29% - Fat content: 22% - Crude ash: 8.2% - Crude fibres: 1.2% - Per kg: Sodium: 4 g - Potassium: 9 g - Omega 3 fatty acids: 7.4 g - Omega 6 fatty acids: 42.1 g - Metabolisable energy: 4230 kcal.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high assimilation.
|Adult weight
|2 months
|-
|4 months
|-
|6 months
|-
|8 months
|-
|10 months
|-
|12 months
|-
|14 months
|-
|gr
|cups
|gr
|cups
|gr
|cups
|gr
|cups
|gr
|cups
|gr
|cups
|gr
|cups
|2 kg
|47
|3/8
|54
|4/8
|46
|3/8
|38
|3/8
|38
|3/8
|-
|-
|-
|4 kg
|76
|6/8
|89
|7/8
|81
|6/8
|64
|5/8
|63
|5/8
|-
|-
|-
|6 kg
|99
|7/8
|121
|1 1/8
|121
|1 1/8
|98
|7/8
|86
|6/8
|-
|-
|-
|8 kg
|120
|1 1/8
|149
|1 3/8
|150
|1 3/8
|122
|1 1/8
|107
|1
|-
|-
|-
|10 kg
|141
|1 1/4
|176
|1 5/8
|178
|1 5/8
|144
|1 3/8
|128
|1 1/8
|-
|-
|-
|15 kg
|188
|1 3/4
|238
|2 1/4
|242
|2 1/4
|209
|2
|174
|1 5/8
|171
|1 5/8
|-
|-
|20 kg
|227
|2 1/8
|293
|2 3/4
|301
|2 3/4
|261
|2 3/8
|217
|2
|213
|2
|-
|-
|25 kg
|237
|2 1/4
|316
|2 7/8
|356
|3 1/4
|321
|3
|257
|2 3/8
|253
|2 3/8
|252
|2 3/8
|30 kg
|248
|2 1/4
|339
|3 1/8
|407
|3 3/4
|380
|3 1/2
|322
|3
|291
|2 3/4
|288
|2 5/8
|35 kg
|259
|2 3/8
|362
|3 3/8
|457
|4 1/4
|426
|4
|364
|3 3/8
|329
|3
|324
|3
|40 kg
|270
|2 1/2
|385
|3 5/8
|505
|4 5/8
|475
|4 3/8
|415
|3 7/8
|364
|3 3/8
|358
|3 3/8
|45 kg
|281
|2 5/8
|408
|3 3/4
|552
|5 1/8
|550
|5 1/8
|480
|4 1/2
|399
|3 3/4
|393
|3 5/8