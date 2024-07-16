Bernese Mountain Dog
Bernese Mountain Dogs are popular for their beautiful coats and good-natured character.
About the Bernese Mountain Dog
Originally used as guard and cattle dogs on farms in the Bern region of Switzerland, Bernese Mountain Dogs are versatile working animals and much-loved family pets. Their striking tricolour coat and great adaptability have won them a place in the hearts of families around the globe.
Well balanced, attentive, vigilant and fearless in everyday situations, they are good-natured and loyal to people they know, whilst self-assured and placid with strangers.Source : faits et caractéristiques clés provenant de la Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Particularités de la race
Pays: Suisse
Catégorie de taille: De très grande taille
Confiant / Affectueux / Vif / Fidèle / Serein / Calme
Catégorie de taille: De très grande taille
Confiant / Affectueux / Vif / Fidèle / Serein / Calme
Faits marquants
Fait un excellent chien de garde
Besoin de toilettage modéré
A besoin de vivre à l'extérieur
Besoin de toilettage modéré
A besoin de vivre à l'extérieur
Likez & partagez cette page