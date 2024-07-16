INFORMATION IMPORTANTE “Urinary S/O mousse pour chien 410g” et “GI Low fat mousse pour chien 410g”

Chien-loup de Saarloos

Mi-loup, mi-chien, le chien-loup de Saarloos est une création étonnante et relativement récente qui a marqué un monde où les croisements « réussis » entre loups et chiens sont rares.
Chien-loup de Saarloos

À propos du Chien-loup de Saarloos

Saarloos Wolfhond is a robust canine whose outward appearance, including movements and coat, is reminiscent of a wolf.

Lively and bursting with energy, proud and independent, the Saarloos Wolfhond will only follow its own free will. Cela dit, il est très dévoué à son maître et très fiable. Avec les inconnus, il est réservé et plutôt méfiant.

Particularités de la race

Pays: Pays-Bas

Catégorie de taille: Grande taille

Espérance de vie moyenne: 10–12 ans

Vif / Indépendant / Fidèle

Faits marquants

Besoin modéré d'éducation 

A besoin de vivre à l'extérieur

Besoin d'un maître expérimenté

