Chien-loup de Saarloos
À propos du Chien-loup de Saarloos
Saarloos Wolfhond is a robust canine whose outward appearance, including movements and coat, is reminiscent of a wolf.
Lively and bursting with energy, proud and independent, the Saarloos Wolfhond will only follow its own free will. Cela dit, il est très dévoué à son maître et très fiable. Avec les inconnus, il est réservé et plutôt méfiant.
Source : faits et caractéristiques clés provenant de la Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Particularités de la race
Pays: Pays-Bas
Catégorie de taille: Grande taille
Espérance de vie moyenne: 10–12 ans
Vif / Indépendant / Fidèle
Faits marquants
Besoin modéré d'éducation
A besoin de vivre à l'extérieur
Besoin d'un maître expérimenté
Le meilleur départ dans la vie
Toute une vie en bonne santé
