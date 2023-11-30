Discover all the puppy growth routines
3 articles
Every step towards adulthood is key for a healthy development. Here are our Puppy Routines to help you care for their health and wellbeing during their first months of life.
Discover all the ROYAL CANIN© Puppy Routines
Puppy routine Newborn - 0 to 1 monthThey’re so tiny, fragile, and fascinating at the same time, it’s hard to know how we can be of any assistance to a new litter of puppies.
Puppy routine Weaning - 1 to 2 monthsCaring for a weaning puppy is a big responsibility. It can be easier than you think – and it’s always rewarding!
Likez & partagez cette page