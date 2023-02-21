RENAL pour chats
Aliment sec pour chats
ROYAL CANIN® Renal - Aliment diététique complet pour chats adultes. ROYAL CANIN® Renal - Pour chats adultes en vue de soutenir la fonction rénale en cas d'insuffisance rénale chronique et la réduction de la formation des calculs d'oxalate. - Voir tableau. Eau disponible en permanence. Numéro de lot/Numéro d'identifiant usine/À utiliser de préférence Avant : voir sur l'emballage. À conserver dans un endroit sec et frais.
Tailles disponibles
400g
2kg
4kg
DISPONIBILITÉ
Ce produit est une formule vétérinaire. Demandez à votre vétérinaire si ce produit est adapté à votre animal.
5A. RENAL SUPPORT
Formulated with low phosphorus and moderate protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the cat's quality of life.
5B. ADAPTED ENERGY
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
5C. AROMATIC CHOICE
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble shape to help stimulate the cat's appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.
FORMULA FEATURES TEXT
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
FORMULA FEATURES
4B. Low phosphorus and adapted protein content.
FORMULA FEATURES
4C. Enriched with EPA+DHA and antioxidants.
FORMULA FEATURES
4D. Unique aromatic profile and round kibble shape.
SENSITIVITIES
2A. An impaired kidney function prevents cats from effectively filtering wastes from the blood.
SENSITIVITIES
2B. Cats with kidney issues tend to drink and urinate more often.
SENSITIVITIES
2C. Quality of life may be impacted with visible signs, such as food aversion and digestive issues.
BRAND TEXT VETERINARY
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs’ health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
MIX FEEDING SENTENCE
*Other ROYAL CANIN® wet products may also be compatible for mixed feeding with this formula. Please ask your veterinarian for advice.
|Poids adulte
|Maigre
|Normal
|Surpoids
|Poids du chat (en kg)
|grammes
|dose(s)
|grammes
|dose(s)
|grammes
|dose(s)
|2
|39
|3/8
|32
|3/8
|26
|2/8
|2.5
|46
|4/8
|38
|3/8
|30
|3/8
|3
|52
|4/8
|43
|4/8
|35
|3/8
|3.5
|58
|5/8
|48
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|4
|64
|5/8
|53
|4/8
|42
|4/8
|4.5
|69
|6/8
|58
|5/8
|46
|4/8
|5
|74
|6/8
|62
|5/8
|50
|4/8
|5.5
|80
|7/8
|67
|6/8
|53
|4/8
|6
|85
|7/8
|71
|6/8
|57
|5/8
|6.5
|90
|1
|75
|6/8
|60
|5/8
|7
|95
|1
|79
|7/8
|63
|5/8
|7.5
|99
|1
|83
|7/8
|66
|6/8
|8
|104
|1+1/8
|87
|7/8
|69
|6/8
|8.5
|109
|1+1/8
|91
|1
|72
|6/8
|9
|113
|1+1/8
|94
|1
|75
|6/8
|9.5
|118
|1+2/8
|98
|1
|78
|7/8
|10
|122
|1+2/8
|102
|1+1/8
|81
|7/8
DÉTAILS DU PRODUIT
Aliment diététique complet adultes. - Pour chats adultes en vue de soutenir la fonction rénale en cas d'insuffisance rénale chronique et la réduction de la formation des calculs d'oxalate. ROYAL CANIN® Renal sec est un aliment diététique complet pour chats en vue de soutenir la fonction rénale en cas d'insuffisance rénale chronique, grâce à sa teneur réduite en phosphore et en protéines de haute qualité. Renal sec est également indiqué pour la réduction de la formation des calculs d'oxalate, en raison de sa faible teneur en calcium et vitamine D, et de ses propriétés d'alcalinisation de l'urine. RECOMMANDATIONS : Avant utilisation ou prolongation de la durée d'utilisation, il est recommandé de demander l'avis d'un vétérinaire. Utiliser au départ Renal sec pour une durée allant jusqu'à 6 mois en cas d'insuffisance rénale chronique et réduction de la formation des calculs d'oxalate.