MOBILITY per gatti
Alimento secco per gatti
Complete feed for adult cats
Formati disponibili
Qual è la porzione più adatta?
2kg
Disponibilità
Questo è un alimento dietetico. Per capire se è giusto per il tuo pet, chiedi maggiori informazioni al tuo Medico Veterinario.
5A. MOBILITY SUPPORT
Scientifically proven in a clinical study where cats showed an improvement in mobility when fed MOBILITY.
5B. JOINT COMPLEX
New Zealand Green Lipped Mussel extract and high EPA+DHA content to help maintain healthy joints.
5C. ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals, contributing to protect tissues and cells.
S/O INDEX
'-
ZUSAMMENSETZUNG: Maisfuttermehl, Weizenkleberfutter*, Mais, Reis, Geflügelprotein getrocknet, Tierfett, Lignozellulose, Maiskleber, tierisches Protein hydrolysiert, Fischöl, Mineralstoffe, Sojaöl, Zichorienfaser, Psyllium (Hüllschichten und Samen), Fructo-Oligosaccharide, Neuseeländische Grünlippmuschel (GLM) getrocknet (0,3%), Hefe hydrolysiert (Quelle für Mannan-Oligosaccharide), Glucosamin aus Fermentation, Tagetesmehl, Knorpel hydrolysiert (Quelle für Chondroitin).
ZUSATZSTOFFE (pro kg): Ernährungsphysiologische Zusatzstoffe: Vitamin A: 20500IE, Vitamin D3: 700IE, Eisen (3b103): 48mg, Jod (3b201, 3b202): 4,8mg, Kupfer (3b405, 3b406): 15mg, Mangan (3b502, 3b504): 63mg, Zink (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 141mg, Selen (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0,09mg-Konservierungsstoffe-Antioxidantien.
ANALYTISCHE BESTANDTEILE: Protein: 28,0% - Fettgehalt: 15,0% - Rohasche: 5,8% - Rohfaser: 4,8% - Phosphor: 0,6% - EPA/DHA: 0,8% - Glucosamin: 995mg/kg - Chondroitin: 5mg/kg.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 260 - Moisture (max) 70 - Crude fat (min) 130 - Crude fibre (max) 58 - Crude ash (max) 64. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|-
|-
|Adult weight's
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|Cat's weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|39
|3/8
|33
|3/8
|26
|2/8
|2.5
|46
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|31
|3/8
|3
|53
|4/8
|44
|4/8
|35
|3/8
|3.5
|59
|5/8
|49
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|4
|65
|5/8
|54
|5/8
|43
|4/8
|4.5
|70
|6/8
|59
|5/8
|47
|4/8
|5
|76
|6/8
|63
|5/8
|50
|4/8
|5.5
|81
|7/8
|68
|6/8
|54
|5/8
|6
|86
|7/8
|72
|6/8
|57
|5/8
|6.5
|91
|1
|76
|6/8
|61
|5/8
|7
|96
|1
|80
|7/8
|64
|5/8
|7.5
|101
|1
|84
|7/8
|67
|6/8
|8
|106
|1+1/8
|88
|7/8
|71
|6/8
|8.5
|110
|1+1/8
|92
|1
|74
|6/8
|9
|115
|1+2/8
|96
|1
|77
|6/8
|9.5
|120
|1+2/8
|100
|1
|80
|7/8
|10
|124
|1+2/8
|103
|1+1/8
|83
|7/8