Welsh Corgi Pembroke
Welsh Corgi Pembrokes are sturdy little dogs with an alert and active character.
7/7
About the Welsh Corgi Pembroke
Welsh Corgi Pembrokes are more widespread than Cardigans. Over time, they have gained the royal seal of approval, with King George VI giving a Welsh Corgi Pembroke puppy to his daughter, the future Queen Elizabeth II, who has kept them ever since.
Slightly smaller than their Cardigan cousins, the Welsh Corgi Pembroke is a friendly and outgoing breed that can make an ideal family pet or companion dog.Fonte: aspetti e caratteristiche chiave provenienti dalla Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
6/7
Caratteristiche della razza
Grooming, training and exercise tips
Paese: Regno Unito
Taglia: Media
Aspettativa di vita media: 11-13 anni
Vigile / Vivace / Fiducioso / Socievole / Intelligente
Taglia: Media
Aspettativa di vita media: 11-13 anni
Vigile / Vivace / Fiducioso / Socievole / Intelligente
Aspetti principali
Richiede toelettatura moderata
Ha bisogno di un lungo addestramento
Il giardino non è essenziale
Ha bisogno di un lungo addestramento
Il giardino non è essenziale
Metti mi piace e condividi questa pagina