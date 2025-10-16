HYPOALLERGENIC Mousse für Hunde
Feuchtnahrung für Hunde
Diät-Alleinfuttermittel für ausgewachsene Hunde
PRODUKTDETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® HYPOALLERGENIC Mousse ist ein Diät-Alleinfuttermittel für Hunde zur Minderung von Ausgangserzeugnis-und Nährstoffintoleranzerscheinungen. Hydrolysierte Proteinquellen und ausgewählte Kohlenhydratquellen. EMPFEHLUNGEN: Es wird empfohlen, vor der Verwendung und vor Verlängerung der Fütterungsdauer den Rat eines Tierarztes einzuholen. HYPOALLERGENIC Mousse drei bis acht Wochen füttern: Wenn Anzeichen von Intoleranzen verschwinden, kann dieses Futtermittel zunächst bis zu einem Jahr verwendet werden.
VORTEILE
5B. SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
5A. HYDROLYSED PROTEIN
Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.
ERNÄHRUNGSINFORMATION
COMPOSITION: derivatives of vegetable origin, vegetable protein extracts, oils and fats, meat and animal derivatives, minerals. Protein sources: hydrolysed soya protein concentrate (6.4%), hydrolysed poultry by-products (2.0%). Carbohydrate source: pea starch (10.0%).
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 3000 IU, Vitamin D3: 290 IU, Iron (3b103): 11 mg, Iodine (3b202): 0.95 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 3.5 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b503, 3b504): 13.9 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 34 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2 g.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 7.0% - Fat content: 3.5% - Crude ash: 2.4% - Crude fibres: 1.7% - Moisture: 75.3% - Essential fatty acid (linoleic acid): 1.50%.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 50 - Moisture (max) 783 - Crude fat (min) 15 - Crude fibre (max) 27 - Crude ash (max) 26. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS: FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS: see table. Water should be available at all times. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place. (if no place for table Can 200g) FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS: for a 4kg dog give 1 + ½ can per day or less if fed in combination with dry food. Water should be available at all times. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.
ROYAL CANIN® HYPOALLERGENIC loaf is a complete dietetic feed for dogs formulated for the reduction of ingredient and nutrient intolerances. Hydrolysed protein sources and selected carbohydrate sources. RECOMMENDATIONS: It is recommended that a veterinarian's opinion be sought before use and before extending the period of use. Feed HYPOALLERGENIC loaf for 3 to 8 weeks: if signs of intolerance disappear this feed can be used initially up to one year.
|Ernährungszustand
|Mager
|Normal
|Übergewichtig
|Körpergewicht
|Tagesration
|Tagesration
|Tagesration
|2 kg
|217g
|191g
|165g
|4 kg
|366g
|322g
|6 kg
|496g
|436g
|377g
|8 kg
|615g
|541g
|467g
|10 kg
|727g
|640g
|552g
|15 kg
|985g
|867g
|749g
|20 kg
|1223g
|1076g
|929g
|25 kg
|1445g
|1272g
|1098g
|30 kg
|1657g
|1458g
|1259g
|35 kg
|1860g
|1637g
|1414g
|40 kg
|2056g
|1809g
|1563g
|45 kg
|2246g
|1976g
|1707g
|50 kg
|2431g
|2139g
|1847g
|55 kg
|2611g
|2297g
|1984g
|60 kg
|2787g
|2452g
|2118g
|70 kg
|3128g
|2753g
|2378g
|80 kg
|3458g
|3043g
|2628g