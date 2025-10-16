StartseiteHundeProdukteTierarztprodukteHYPOALLERGENIC Mousse für Hunde
HYPOALLERGENIC Mousse für Hunde
HYPOALLERGENIC Mousse für Hunde
HYPOALLERGENIC Mousse für Hunde
HYPOALLERGENIC Mousse für Hunde
HYPOALLERGENIC Mousse für Hunde
HYPOALLERGENIC Mousse für Hunde
HYPOALLERGENIC Mousse für Hunde
HYPOALLERGENIC Mousse für Hunde
HYPOALLERGENIC Mousse für Hunde

HYPOALLERGENIC Mousse für Hunde

Feuchtnahrung für Hunde

Diät-Alleinfuttermittel für ausgewachsene Hunde

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Verfügbare Größen

200 gg 200

400 gg 400

Was ist die richtige Portion?

VERFÜGBARKEIT

Dieses Produkt ist eine tierärztliche Rezeptur. Fragen Sie Ihren Tierarzt oder Tierärztin, ob es das richtige Produkt für Ihr Tier ist.

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PRODUKTDETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® HYPOALLERGENIC Mousse ist ein Diät-Alleinfuttermittel für Hunde zur Minderung von Ausgangserzeugnis-und Nährstoffintoleranzerscheinungen. Hydrolysierte Proteinquellen und ausgewählte Kohlenhydratquellen. EMPFEHLUNGEN: Es wird empfohlen, vor der Verwendung und vor Verlängerung der Fütterungsdauer den Rat eines Tierarztes einzuholen. HYPOALLERGENIC Mousse drei bis acht Wochen füttern: Wenn Anzeichen von Intoleranzen verschwinden, kann dieses Futtermittel zunächst bis zu einem Jahr verwendet werden.

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Produktangaben zum Bild

VORTEILE

5B. SKIN BARRIER

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

5A. HYDROLYSED PROTEIN

Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.

ERNÄHRUNGSINFORMATION