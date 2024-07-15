Bernese Mountain Dog

Bernese Mountain Dogs are popular for their beautiful coats and good-natured character.
Bernese Mountain Dog adult in black and white

About the Bernese Mountain Dog

Originally used as guard and cattle dogs on farms in the Bern region of Switzerland, Bernese Mountain Dogs are versatile working animals and much-loved family pets. Their striking tricolour coat and great adaptability have won them a place in the hearts of families around the globe.

Well balanced, attentive, vigilant and fearless in everyday situations, they are good-natured and loyal to people they know, whilst self-assured and placid with strangers.

Fuente: Datos y características aportados por la Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Especificidades de la raza

Grooming, training and exercise tips

País: Suiza
Categoría de tamaño: Muy grande
Seguro / Cariñoso / Alerta / Leal / Equilibrado / Tranquilo

Hechos clave

Un gran perro guardián
Necesita cuidados moderados
Requiere espacio exterior

Dale like y comparte esta página