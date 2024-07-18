General Terms of Use

Royal Canin Hong Kong Limited, having its office at 23rd Floor, Dorset House, Taikoo Place, 979 King’s Road, Quarry Bay, Hong Kong ("Royal Canin") provides a digital multi-service platform called “Vet Services” designed for vets and accessible from the internet ("Platform").

The Platform is designed to support Vets in their daily practice through innovative services (detailed in Annex 1) focusing on:

• Nutritional Recommendation (for Royal Canin products catalog in HK market)

• Pet Monitoring

• Knowledge for Veterinary Clinic team (scientific content)

• Clinic Management



The Platform is a support and assistance tool for Vets but in no way should be a substitute to Vet’s individual and independent professional expertise, review, judgment and diagnosis. Vets have the necessary knowledge, experience and information related to the health and medical record of the Pets they examine and treat. Only Vets in direct contact with each Pet are able to properly diagnose each one and advise the Pet Owners on the proper treatment in complete independence and in accordance with their professional rules and obligations.



BY CREATING AN ACCOUNT AND USING THE PLATFORM, YOU EXPRESSLY AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING TERMS AND CONDITIONS:



DEFINITIONS:



Account Admin means a Vet in a Vet Practice who is responsible for managing and granting access to the Vet Account to the veterinary team members in their Vet Practice.



Agreement means the General Terms and Specific Terms.



Feeding Recommendations means automatically generated nutritional recommendations based on the Pet’s data provided in the Platform by the Vet as part of certain Services, which may be shared with the Pet Owner by printing, e-mailing or providing with QR code on the initiative and under the sole responsibility of the Vet. The recommendations involve nutritional products sold by Royal Canin.



General Terms means these general conditions applicable to the entire Platform. The General Terms are intended to govern all Services provided under the Platform, except when expressly modified or superseded by the Specific Terms.



Data Privacy Legislation means all laws and regulations, in any country of the world, which protect the privacy rights of individuals, in so far as those laws and regulations apply to the processing of Personal Data in connection with this Agreement, including without limitation data protection legislation enacted by the European Union (EU) and member states of the EU, US federal and state laws relating to data privacy, and similar measures;



Data Security Breach means (1) any unauthorized access to or acquisition of data that compromises the security, confidentiality or integrity of Personal Data, or (2) any unauthorized disclosure of, access to or use of any Personal Data, or (3) any unauthorized intrusion into systems containing Personal Data resulting in unauthorized access or access in excess of authorization. This definition shall apply without regard to whether the Data Security Breach takes place in Royal Canin systems or the User’s systems.



Personal Data means any information which relates to, describes, is capable of being associated with, or could reasonably be linked, directly or indirectly, with an identified or identifiable living individual or household which is processed by the User in the course of providing services on our behalf under these Terms and Conditions.



Pet means a cat and/or dog owned by the Pet Owner and examined in consultation by the Vet in the Vet Practice.



Pet Owner means a cat and/or dog owner that are clients of the Vet.



Services means the specific applications designed to support Vets daily practices which are available on the home page of the Platform and subject to the Specific Terms and these General Terms.



Specific Terms means the particular terms of use governing each individual Service, to be accepted by the User before its first use of the said Service.



Terms means the General Terms together with the Specific Terms applicable to each Service.



User means a Vet exercising in the Vet Practice, or by way of exception other members of the Vet Practice acting exclusively on behalf and under the strict supervision and liability of the Vet, that are entitled to use the Platform either through a direct agreement with Royal Canin, or pursuant to the access granted by the Account Admin and under its strict liability. Where applicable, User may also designate Vet Students.



User Content means all logos, trade names, company names, documents, materials, data and information uploaded by the User in the Platform regarding the Vet Practice, Pets and Pet Owners, whether protected by trade mark rights, copyright or other forms of intellectual property rights, including any written materials and notably commentaries filled in by the User and, where applicable, modifications of results generated or calculated by the Platform, exclusively under a Vet’s responsibility.



Vet means a natural person exercising as veterinarian or Vet Practice, that are registered on the Platform.



Vet Account means a Vet’s individual account allowing the User to access the Platform and use the Services after acceptance of the Terms.



Vet Practice means a legal entity or veterinary practice registered with the Platform where one or more Vets, along with other veterinary team members, provide veterinary services.



Vet Student means a Vet Student allowed to use the platform under the supervision of a Vet solely for informative and educational purpose regarding Pets’ nutrition, according to the provisions of Article 3.



Article 1: Acceptance of the Terms



The User may use the Platform and the Services under the sole responsibility of the Account Admin.



Registration and navigation on the Platform are subject to the full acceptance of the General Terms by the User. Additionally, each Service available on the Platform is governed by Specific Terms. The Terms are to by read carefully and accepted by the User upon the User’s first access to the Platform.



The General Terms together with the Specific Terms form a contract between Royal Canin and the User.



If the User refuses to be contractually bound by the Terms, the User may not use the Platform.



The General Terms and the Specific Terms are available at any time on the Platform.



Article 2 – Registration on the Platform - Independence



The present Article only concerns registration and access to the Platform for professional Vets. For Vet Students, see Article 3.



2.1 Conditions for User’s registration



Except as provided under Article 3, Users entitled to register on the Platform must be licensed Vets who undertake to use the Platform for strictly professional purposes, consisting of: (a) natural persons, duly registered and licensed by the competent professional regulatory body and practicing animal medicine and surgery on an individual and independent basis, as defined by applicable laws, rules and regulations; or (b) legal entities, duly registered and licensed by the competent professional regulatory body, practicing animal medicine and surgery, as defined by applicable laws, rules and regulations.



Upon connecting to the Platform, the first time User will be asked to create a Vet Account or log in to their preexisting account with Royal Canin (if any). For the creation of a new account, the User shall give true, correct and complete information about his/her identity. The login shall be the e-mail address or client number, or any other login provided by Royal Canin to the User, and the User will need to create a new password.



The User (a) guarantees the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the information provided to Royal Canin and will be solely responsible for any error, omission and update; (b) undertakes to promptly update the data and information provided when necessary; and (c) must, when no longer duly registered and licensed to practice veterinary medicine, (i) notify Royal Canin by e-mail and (ii) immediately stop using the Platform.



Any natural person registering on behalf of a legal person to which he or she is attached warrants that he or she has the authorizations for this purpose. Failing this, the natural person is liable to prosecution both by the legal entity concerned and by Royal Canin.



2.2 Access to the Platform through the Vet Account



As soon as the User accepts the General Terms, the User (a) may access the Platform via the Vet Account, using a login and password, provided by Royal Canin, which are personal and remain in the User’s custody; (b) must take all necessary precautions to ensure the confidentiality, security and correct use of the User’s login and password, in order to prevent them from being disclosed or used by to unauthorized third parties; and (c) is solely responsible for the use by any other person of the User’s login in and password as well as for any operations carried out via the User’s Vet Account. Any connection to the Vet Account and/or transmission of data made using the Vet Account will be presumed to have been made by the holder of said account and under the User’s sole responsibility. In the event of fraudulent use of the User’s password and/or log in, the User undertakes to inform Royal Canin in writing as soon as possible.



If the holder of the account is a legal person, an Account Admin is designated, with the ability to grant access to the Vet Account to Users among the Vet Practice. It is acknowledged that only natural person practicing as Vet within the Vet Practice can be granted an access to the Platform. By way of exception, other veterinary team members of the Vet Practice may access to the Platform, exclusively on behalf and under the strict supervision and liability of the Vet.



The holder of the Vet Account is fully responsible for any use of the Vet Account and warrants and represents that the User undertakes to make proper use of the Platform and to comply with the Terms.



2.3 Independence of the Vet



Royal Canin undertakes to allow the Users to respect rules governing the Vet’s obligation regarding the practice of veterinary medicine and professional ethics, notably maintaining their independent and objective professional judgment.



Article 3: Registration and Use of the Platform by Vet Students



Without prejudice to Article 2, access and use of the Platform by Vet Students is governed exclusively under the provisions of this Article.



Vet Students may only be granted access to the Platform directly by Royal Canin or pursuant to the authorization granted by and under the supervision of an Account Admin.



Vet Students are solely entitled to use the Platform for their personal use and informative and educational purpose only. Vet Students are in no way authorized to use the Platform to provide a diagnosis or Feeding Recommendations to Pet Owners, except Vet Students may provide a Feeding Recommendation when using the Platform under the direct supervision and authorization of a Vet as part of an internship. The Vet shall be solely responsible and liable for any use of the Platform by the Vet Students.

To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, Royal Canin has no responsibility or liability for any use or advice given by Vet Student pursuant to the use of the Platform.



Article 4: Services Offered by the Platform



4.1 Access and use of the Services



The User remains free at all times to use or not use all or part of the Services under the User’s sole responsibility and liability and in accordance with the applicable laws, rules and regulations that govern the Vet’s practice of veterinary medicine.



The description of each Service is provided in the Specific Terms for that Service.



The use of the Services is governed by the General Terms and Specific Terms applicable to each Service,



Each User must accept the General Terms and Specific Terms for the Service before accessing and using to the Service.



Any access to and/or use of the Services made from a Vet Account is deemed to be made with the authorization and under the full responsibility of the Vet holding the Vet Account.



As the Platform is an evolving tool, the User acknowledges that access to and use of the Services may be temporarily interrupted for technical reasons, notably due to updates or maintenance. To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, Royal Canin shall not be liable for any interruption of the Services.



4.2 Modifications of the Services



The Services available on the Platform may be modified or discontinued at any time. Royal Canin may, in its sole discretion, modify the Services, remove or replace certain Services or provide new Services. When a Service will be removed or replaced, Royal Canin will make efforts to provide reasonable notice to Users of any removal/replacement of all or part of the Services in order to allow Users to take the necessary measures to download their individual information on the Platform.



To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, Royal Canin will not be liable for any modification or removal of all or part of the Services.



Article 5: Proper Use of the Services



The User shall use the Services only for a professional purpose, in strict compliance with the applicable laws, rules and regulations that govern the Vet’s practice of veterinary medicine (in particular the applicable rules of professional ethics and responsibility), and in accordance with the description of the Services provided in the Special Terms.



The User undertakes to use the Services under normal and reasonable conditions and provide accurate, complete and up-to-date User Content in the Platform.



If a User considers that the recommendations and/or data automatically provided by the Platform regarding Pets nutrition and health tracking should be modified (where such modification is possible under the applicable Specific Terms) the User makes adjustments under the User’s sole responsibility and liability, in accordance with the Vet’s physical examination of the Pet, independent, professional judgment and the applicable laws, rules and regulations that govern the Vet’s practice of veterinary medicine.



Where the sharing of information or data by the Platform with the Pet Owner (including Feeding Recommendations) is made possible, the sharing of the information or data is done by the User in complete independence and under its sole responsibility and liability.



Moreover, the User undertakes not to engage in acts or behaviors of any nature (in particular, without limitation, downloading, sending, diffusion, edition, emission, publication) which are contrary to the laws of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China ("Hong Kong"), infringe any public order, third party’s rights, rules of professional ethics or image or rights of Royal Canin or its affiliates.



In using the Platform, the User undertakes (without limitation) not to: (a) deliberately download, upload, disseminate or forward any information, data including or constituting computer virus or any other code or computer program conceived to interrupt, destruct, distort or limit the features of any software, computer, service or online communication tool; (b) deliberately download, upload, disseminate or forward any false information, illegal, inappropriate or improper content; (c) disrupt, slow down, block or alter the normal data flow exchanged through the Platform and the Services; and (d) reproduce, copy, sell, exchange, resell, or use to any commercial purpose any part of the Platform or the Services.



Article 6 : Duration and Termination



The Terms come into force for an indefinite period as from their acceptance by the User.



Each party has the right to terminate the Terms for any reason whatsoever (except in the event of termination for misconduct referred to below) by written notification including e-mail to the other party [with 30 days prior notice].



In the event of termination by either party and for any reason whatsoever, Royal Canin will immediately terminate the User's access to the Platform.



All rights and obligations of the parties shall cease to have effect immediately upon termination of the Terms save that:



(a) Articles which are expressed to survive its termination or expiry, or which from their nature or context it is contemplated that they are to survive termination (including this Article 6 and Articles 8 (Liability), 9 (Intellectual property), 12 (Confidentiality) and 14.3 (Law and jurisdiction); and

(b) any provision of this Agreement necessary for its interpretation or enforcement,

shall continue in force following termination of these Specific Terms (for whatever reason) and further save that termination of Specific Terms (for whatever reason) shall be without prejudice to the respective rights and liabilities of each of the parties accrued prior to such termination.



Article 7: Financial Conditions



Fees for use of the Platform are not charged by Royal Canin to the User. However, fees for certain existing or future Services might be charged by Royal Canin to the owner of the Vet Account in accordance with the Specific Terms governing these Services.



Article 8: Liability



8.1 Royal Canin’s liability



Royal Canin does not guarantee the accessibility and permanent, proper functioning of the Platform and the Services, which the User acknowledges and accepts. For technical reasons, an interruption of the Platform and/or of all or part of the Services is possible.



To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, Royal Canin incurs no liability in the event of unavailability of the Platform and/or of all or part of the Services due to any technical defect, problem or reason, including (but not limited to) traffic congestion on the Internet, failure of Internet service providers, human or electrical error, malicious intervention, software or hardware malfunctions and/or force majeure.



Royal Canin provides information and advice related notably to the nutrition and health condition of the Pets through the Services based on health Information provided by the User on the Platform. Such information and advice are provided as first recommendations and shall not, in any case, replace the Vet’s independent and professional expertise, judgment and diagnosis. To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, Royal Canin is not liable if the information or advice appears to be inadequate or if the health condition of a Pet is not in line with the information and advice provided on the Platform.



To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, Royal Canin shall not be liable for any direct, indirect or special damages (loss of data, financial loss, loss of profit, loss of opportunity) that the User and the Pet Owners may suffer as a result of the Platform and/or of any Service, for any reason whatsoever, including (but not limited to) access or inability to access the Platform or Service, use or inability to use the Platform or any specific Service or the functioning or non-functioning of all or part of the Services. This applies notably to damages that may result from inaccurate content and notably Feeding Recommendations, errors, slowness or interruption in transmission, loss, disappearance or alteration of data, computer virus, whatever their origin, intrusions by third parties, etc.



To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, Royal Canin shall not be liable whatsoever in relation to User Content, which is provided by the User under its sole responsibility, and in full knowledge of the facts.



Royal Canin does not control, does not have access to and shall not be liable in any manner whatsoever for the sale prices and promotions applied to products sold to the Pet Owners, including but not limited to the definition, modification, display of such prices and promotions or any information related to them.



8.2 User’s liability



The User is solely responsible for (a) complying with the applicable and legally binding rules governing veterinarian professional ethics; (b) the decision to register on the Platform and to use the Services; (c) the diagnosis and treatment of the medical condition and health status of the Pets (Vets solely are able to physically examine the Pets and treat them); (d) the choice to share certain information or recommendations provided by the Platform as part of the Services with the Pet Owners; (e) the accuracy and reliability of the User Content uploaded on the Platform including, but not limited to, (i) data and information relating to the Pets, their characteristics, medical record and state of health; (ii) data and information relating to the Pet Owners; and (iii) where applicable, free commentaries and modification of the data automatically provided for or calculated by the Platform as part of the Services; (f) the execution of its own contracts with the Pet Owners; (g) defining and managing the prices of sale and promotions applied to the products sold to the Pet Owners and providing information relating to the prices and promotions to the Pet Owners; and (h) any direct and/or indirect damage suffered by a Pet Owner or a third party as a result of any information provided by the Platform or the Services, including the Feeding Recommendations.



The User (a) shall indemnify, hold harmless and defend Royal Canin against any action, proceedings, claim, complaint or demands whatsoever, by any person (including Pet Owners) arising out or resulting from the User's activity or use the Platform or Services; and (b) undertakes to bear all costs, attorneys' and experts' fees and all damages that Royal Canin may be ordered to pay in this context by a court decision relating to the formation, performance and/or termination of a contract concluded between the User and a Pet Owner, without prejudice to any damages that Royal Canin may claim from the User.



Article 9: Intellectual Property



9.1 Content of Royal Canin



All intellectual property rights in relation to the Platform and its content (texts, images, videos, databases, sounds, photographs, business names, logos, trademarks, etc.) but excluding the User Content, are and remain the property of Royal Canin and/or its affiliates, or are subject to licenses and/or authorizations granted to us by third parties.



The User is only authorized to use the Platform and its content in accordance with the Terms. Except for content specifically intended to be shared with Pet Owners, the User may not reproduce, make available to the public, perform, publish or modify any part of the Platform and its content without the prior, written agreement of Royal Canin.



9.2 User Content



As part of its use of the Platform, the User will be able to upload User Content. The User grants Royal Canin and its affiliates a royalty free, nonexclusive, sub-licensable worldwide license, for the entire duration of the related intellectual property rights, to make use of the User Content for any reason in connection with the provision of the Services. In addition, Royal Canin shall be permitted to use the User Content for purpose of promoting and advertising the Platform to third parties.



The User represents and warrants that User Content is free from third party rights, including any intellectual property rights or rights to privacy. The User shall accordingly indemnify, defend and hold Royal Canin harmless from any claim or legal action of a third party related to Royal Canin’s use of the User Content within the scope of the license.



Article 10: Personal Data Protection



10.1 Pet Owner’s Personal Data



The User may collect and process certain Personal Data concerning Pet Owners through the Platform, in order notably to ensure Pet monitoring, clinic management and to share valuable information such as Feeding Recommendations with the Pet Owner, as part of the Services.



In this context, and on the understanding that the User and Royal Canin may each be considered controllers of the Personal Data which is acquired or shared under this Agreement:



1. the User and Royal Canin will not be acting as joint controllers.



2. the User and Royal Canin will each ensure full compliance with the applicable Data Privacy Legislation in respect of their data processing obligations under this Agreement. The Mars DataProcessing Policy (https://www.mars.com/about/policies-and-practices/data-processing) may be used as a checklist to verify compliance with these requirements.



3. the User and Royal Canin will use best endeavours to avoid doing anything that might put the other party in breach of its data protection obligations pursuant to Data Privacy Legislation.



4. the User and Royal Canin will reasonably assist the other party with its own compliance with Data Privacy Legislation where necessary and in a position to do so.



5. the User will immediately notify Royal Canin if they know of, discover or reasonably believe that there has been a Data Security Breach.



6. If a situation arises where it is appropriate for the relationship between the User and Royal Canin to be properly characterized as one of 'data controller' (data user) and 'data processor', this will be agreed in advance. In those circumstances, where the User is instructed in the capacity of a 'data processor', the Mars Data Processing Policy will apply.



As the party that is collecting the Personal Data from the Pet Owner, the User represents, warrants and undertakes that it has all necessary rights, consents and legal bases to collect and provide Personal Data to Royal Canin and / or applicable third parties and to permit such party to process and use Personal Data on its behalf. The User shall obtain consent from the Pet Owner to collect and share their Personal Data on the Platform. The User shall indemnify Royal Canin in the event that the User does not have the lawful rights to collect, use and share the Personal Data.



The User shall not make any use of the Pet Owners’ Personal Data on behalf of Royal Canin and shall indemnify, defend and hold Royal Canin harmless in case of a claim or legal action of a Pet Owner in relation to any use of their Personal Data by the User.



For more information regarding the processing of Pet Owners' Personal Data by the Platform on behalf of the User, please refer to the Mars Privacy Statement (https://www.mars.com/privacy).



10.2 User’s Personal Data



The User’s Personal Data will be processed in accordance with the Mars Privacy Statement (https://www.mars.com/privacy).



Article 11: Insurance



The User acknowledges that the User has subscribed an insurance policy with an insurance company known to be solvent and that the User remains the holder, for the entire duration of the Terms, of an insurance policy covering his/her professional civil liability risks up to the amount of sufficient capital. All types of damage (physical, material, intangible, consequential or not) must be covered by the policy.



Upon request, the User will provide a certificate of insurance to Royal Canin at any time.



Article 12: Confidentiality



The User undertakes to keep strictly confidential all information relating to Royal Canin and the Platform, except for information that is properly in the public domain through no action or fault of the User or that are directly intended to be shared with Pet Owners such as the Feeding Recommendations. The User will take the necessary measures to ensure that this obligation is respected by the Vet Practice and any subcontractors.



The User’s confidentiality obligations will apply during the use of the Platform and for a period of 5 years after the termination of the Terms.



Article 13: Modification of the Terms



The User acknowledges and accepts that the Platform developed by Royal Canin is an innovative tool and will evolve in order to add, replace or remove certain features.



Royal Canin reserves the right to amend the Terms at any time.



Upon the User’s first log in to the Platform after the Terms have been amended, the User will be provided with the opportunity to read and review the new Terms, and either (i) accept; or (ii) refuse them. If the User refuses the new Terms, the User’s access to the Platform will be deactivated and the User will not be able to use the Services anymore.



Article 14: Final Provisions



14.1: General Provision



If Royal Canin does not take advantage of or enforce any of the provisions of the Terms, it may not be interpreted by the User as a waiver of it.



14.2 : Independence of the Parties



Royal Canin and the User are independent entities, acting in their own name and under their sole responsibility. It is specified that the User carries out his or her activity on the Platform in complete autonomy and at his or her own risk.



14.3 : Law and jurisdiction



The Terms are governed by the laws of the country of where the Vet is licensed to practice veterinary medicine. In relation to Vet Students, the Terms are governed by the laws of Hong Kong.



Any dispute between Royal Canin and the User arising out of the interpretation, execution or termination of the Terms which cannot be resolved amicably shall be settled by the Courts of Hong Kong, notwithstanding any incidental claim or guarantee, or in the event of multiple defendants.

Annex 1



Nutritional Recommendation: To help the veterinary team find the best nutritional recommendation linked to the Pet profile, and provide the precise mix feeding per day



Pet Monitoring: To provide to Vets digital tools linked to nutrition to support the Pet follow up during a weight loss program, to monitor clinical data during chronic diseases and support disease prevention through a predictive algorithm



Knowledge for Veterinary Clinic team: To share science that will support the clinic team's Pet knowledge through articles, e-learning, webinars, magazines.



Clinic Management: Digital services to ease product orders from Royal Canin, support individualized nutritional solution delivery and billing and any digital initiative that will help the clinic save time and provide better in clinic experience to its clients.















Specific Terms of Use

Service: Renal Detect





If the Service described in these Specific Terms is available to the User on the Platform, these Specific Terms apply.



Royal Canin provides a Service on the Platform aimed at helping Users predict cat kidney disease.



The Service is a support and assistance tool for Vets but in no way should be a substitute to a Vet’s individual and independent professional expertise, review, judgment and diagnosis. Vets have the necessary knowledge, experience and information related to the health and medical record of the Pets they examine and treat. Only Vets in direct contact with each Pet are able to properly diagnose each one and advise the Pet Owners on the proper treatment in complete independence and in accordance with their professional rules and obligations.



BY USING THE SERVICE, YOU EXPRESSLY AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING TERMS AND CONDITIONS:



Article 1 – Description of the Service



As part of the Pet Monitoring content that can be provided on the Platform, Royal Canin provides a service aimed at helping Users predict cat kidney disease (the “Service”).



To use the Service, the Vet needs to collect a sample of the cat’s urine and/or blood during a consultation and analyse the urine and/or blood with its own equipment and/or by using external laboratories. The User must then enter the medical test results into the Royal Canin algorithm available when using the Service (the “Algorithm”). The algorithm will then display predicted results (the “Predicted Results”) of the risk of the relevant cat developing kidney disease. Predicted Results will appear in the form of a respond of either “The cat may be at risk of developing chronic kidney disease in the next months” or “The cat is unlikely to be at risk of developing chronic kidney disease in the next months”.



Predicted Results provided by the Algorithm are 88% accurate .



Article 2 – Acceptance of the Specific Terms



The Service is governed by these Specific Terms, which are to be read carefully and accepted by the User upon the User’s first access to the Platform. The Specific Terms are supplemental to the General Terms of the Platform. The Specific Terms are available for inspection at any time on the Platform.



Article 3 – Use of the Service by the User



3.1 Access and use

[1] Percentage obtained on the basis of the following study: Biourge, V, Delmotte, S, Feugier, A, Bradley, R, McAllister, M, Elliott, J. An artificial neural network‐based model to predict chronic kidney disease in aged cats. J Vet Intern Med. 2020; 34: 1920– 1931. Accessible at: <https://doi.org/10.1111/jvim.15892> See Table 5, Phase 3 (using all data from Royal Vet college and Banfield) , M12 (model predicting renal status at 12 months)

The User remains free at all times to use or not use all or part of the Service. Any use will be the User’s sole responsibility and liability and in accordance with the applicable laws, rules and regulations that govern the Vet’s practice of veterinary medicine.



As the Platform is an evolving tool, the User acknowledges that access to and use of the Service may be temporarily interrupted for technical reasons, notably due to updates or maintenance. Royal Canin shall not be liable for any interruption of the Service.



3.2. Proper use



The Predicted Results are provided by the Algorithm with no other indications. The Vet is free to use or not use the Predicted Results and to decide what actions to take (including, but not limited to, prescription of specific feeds, additional analyses and/or medical treatment if the disease is already confirmed). In any case, the Vet must not rely solely on the Predicted Results to make any decision about the Pet. The Predicted Results are an indicator that should be used in addition to other indicators, such as those resulting from a clinical examination of the Pet or those described in the IRIS (International Renal Interest Society) guidelines. The Vet must therefore interpret the Predicted Results in accordance with its own expertise and knowledge as a veterinarian and only consider the Predicted Results together with such expertise and knowledge and the other information available to it.



The use and sharing of the Predicted Results, information or data issued by the Service with the Pet Owner is made by the User under its sole responsibility and liability and completely independent from Royal Canin.



3.3 Intellectual property ownership



The User acknowledges that the intellectual property rights in the Algorithm are, and shall remain, the property of Royal Canin, or that Royal Canin is the licensee of the intellectual property rights in the Algorithm. The User has and shall have no more than a bare licence to use the Algorithm for the purpose of receiving the Service and acquires no rights in or to the Algorithm other than as expressly agreed in these Specific Terms. The User shall use reasonable endeavours to prevent any infringement of Royal Canin's intellectual property rights in the Algorithm and shall promptly report to Royal Canin any such infringement that comes to its attention. The User may not make adaptations or variations of the Algorithm, nor disassemble, decompile, reverse engineer, reverse translate or in any other manner decode the Algorithm.



Article 4 – Fees



The use of the Service by the Users is free of charge.



Article 5 – Liability



5.1 Royal Canin’s liability



The Service, through the Algorithm, provides the Predicted Results based on Pet health information, and in particular medical test results, provided by the User.



The Algorithm is made available to the User on an "as is" basis. Royal Canin makes no express or implied warranties with respect to the Predicted Results provided by the Algorithm. Such Predicted Results shall not, in any case, replace the Vet’s independent and professional expertise, judgment and diagnosis. Royal Canin is not liable if the Predicted Results appear to be inadequate or if the health condition of a Pet is not in line with the Predicted Results.



The use and exploitation of the Predicted Results are made under the sole responsibility and liability of the User and at his or her own risk. For the avoidance of doubt, Royal Canin shall not be responsible or liable for interpreting or to analysing any Predicted Results.



Except in the case of a breach by Royal Canin of its obligations under these Specific Terms, in no event shall Royal Canin be liable for any direct or indirect damages (including, but not limited to, loss of data, financial loss, loss of profit, loss of opportunity) that the User and any Pet Owners may suffer as a result of the use of the Predicted Results or more generally by the use of the Service.



In addition, Royal Canin shall not, for any reason whatsoever, be liable for any direct, indirect or special damages in connection with the use of the Service, including, but not limited to, access or inability to access the Service, use or inability to use the Service or the functioning or non-functioning of all or part of the Service. This applies notably to damages that may result from, without limitation, inaccurate content, Predicted Results, errors, slowness or interruption in transmission, loss, disappearance or alteration of data, computer virus (whatever their origin) and/or intrusions by third parties.



Royal Canin shall not be liable whatsoever in relation to User Content, which is provided by the User under its sole responsibility and liability, and in full knowledge of the facts.



5.2 User’s liability



The User is solely responsible and liable for the use and interpretation of the Predicted Results, as well as for any actions and advice derived or given by the User to Pet Owners.



The User is solely responsible for (a) the decision to use the Service; (b) the diagnosis and treatment of the medical condition and health status of the Pets (Vets solely are able to physically examine the Pets and treat them and use of the Service shall not be a substitute for examination and treatment of Pets or the need to obtain professional medical advice); (c) the choice to share the Predicted Results, information or recommendations provided by the Service with the Pet Owners; (d) the accuracy and reliability of the User Content uploaded on the Service including, but not limited to: (i) data and information relating to the Pets, their characteristics, medical record, medical test results and state of health; (ii) data and information relating to the Pet Owners; and (iii) where applicable, free commentaries and modification of the data automatically provided for or calculated by the Service; (e) the execution of its own contracts with the Pet Owners; and (g) any direct and/or indirect damage suffered by a Pet Owner or a third party as a result of the use of any information provided by the Service, including the Predicted Results.



The User (a) shall indemnify, hold harmless and defend Royal Canin against any action, proceedings, claim, complaint or demands whatsoever, by any person (including Pet Owners) arising out of or resulting from the User's activity or use of the Service or Predicted Results; and (b) undertakes to bear all costs, attorneys' and experts' fees and all damages that Royal Canin may be ordered or required to pay in relation to any such action, proceedings, claim, complaint or demands, without prejudice to any damages that Royal Canin may claim from the User.



Article 6 – Duration and termination



These Specific Terms come into force for an indefinite period beginning from their acceptance by the User.



Each party has the right to terminate these Specific Terms for any reason whatsoever, by written notification including e-mail to the other party [with 30 days prior notice].



In the event of termination by either party and for any reason whatsoever, Royal Canin will immediately terminate the User's access to the Service.



In the event of termination by either party and for any reason whatsoever of the User’s access to the Platform, these Specific Terms will consequently be terminated.



All rights and obligations of the parties shall cease to have effect immediately upon termination of these Specific Terms save that:



(c) Articles which are expressed to survive its termination or expiry, or which from their nature or context it is contemplated that they are to survive termination (including this Article 6 and Articles 5 (Liability) and 8 (Law and jurisdiction); and

(d) any provision of this Agreement necessary for its interpretation or enforcement,

shall continue in force following termination of these Specific Terms (for whatever reason) and further save that termination of Specific Terms (for whatever reason) shall be without prejudice to the respective rights and liabilities of each of the parties accrued prior to such termination.



Article 7 – Modification



7.1 Modification of the Service



The Service may be modified, discontinued, replaced or removed at any time by Royal Canin in its sole discretion. If the Service is modified, discontinued, replaced or removed, Royal Canin will make efforts to provide reasonable notice to Users of any modification, discontinuation, replacement or removal of all or part of the Service in order to allow Users to take the necessary measures to download their individual information on the Platform.



Royal Canin will not be liable for any modification, discontinuation, replacement or removal of all or part of the Service.



7.2 Modification of the Specific Terms



The User acknowledges and accepts that the Service is an innovative tool and will evolve in order to add, replace or remove certain features.



Royal Canin reserves the right to amend the Specific Terms at any time.



Upon the User’s first use of the Platform after these Specific Terms have been amended, the User will be provided with the opportunity to read and review the new Specific Terms, and either accept or refuse them. If the User refuses the new Specific Terms, the User’s access to the Service will be blocked and the User will no longer be able to use the Service.



Article 8 – Law and jurisdiction



These Specific Terms are governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of Hong Kong.



Any dispute between Royal Canin and the User arising out of the interpretation, execution or termination of these Specific Terms which cannot be resolved amicably shall be settled by the competent courts of Hong Kong, notwithstanding any incidental claim or guarantee, or in the event of multiple defendants.