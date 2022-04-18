Giving your independent cat their own space during social distancing measures

• Increased vocalisation

• Urinating outside of the litter tray

• Constipation or diarrhoea

• Sleeping more

• Hiding

• Excessive grooming

• Eating less

If you are concerned that your cat is showing any of signs of stress, you should visit your vet to rule out any potential health issues. Below are some ways you can help your cat feel happy and relaxed while you’re all at home.

Giving your cat personal space

If your cat often falls asleep on you, walks across your laptop while you’re working, or curls up on your bed at night, you may be surprised to see cats and personal space in the same sentence. But allowing your cat to be in control of how and when they have space is key. That could mean letting them decide whether they want to enter a social situation, not rushing them into meeting new pets, or not forcing them to interact with you or other family members.

Sitting quietly in a room with your cat while you read, or telling family not to give the cat attention when it enters a room, are good ways to let them socialise of their own accord. Never corner them or give them too much eye contact as this can seem threatening even if you don’t mean it to. Let your cat come to you for attention and always allow them to walk away when they choose to.

“ Your cat needs to be able to walk away when they want your interaction to stop. Otherwise, they will have to communicate that they need space in another way, and that could mean showing fear or aggression by snipping, scratching or biting. ”

— Franck Péron, European Veterinary Specialist in Animal Welfare, Royal Canin Scientific Support (Specialist)

How to create a quiet, safe space for cats

You can also give your cats space by providing safe zones for them to retreat to around your home. These can be as simple as a cardboard box turned on its side with some familiar bedding inside. Ideally, they’d be placed in areas of your home that are warm and offer some peace, like a spare room or study, and away from strong odours like air fresheners or litter trays.