​What foods are toxic for my cat?

Your cat’s physiology means they are particularly sensitive to certain chemicals and compounds – they can’t always detoxify these properly in their body, and it can result in illness and even fatalities. Knowing which toxic foods and other substances you need to keep out of your cat's reach means you can better protect them from getting sick or distressed.

This is not an all-inclusive list, so be sure to keep anything you’re unsure about away from your cat, and don’t feed anything in addition to their regular diet unless you have discussed it with your veterinarian.

Medicines and chemicals that are toxic for cats

Your cat will react badly to specific compounds present in household products, including paracetamol, aspirin and ibuprofen. Phenolic disinfectants – like those commonly used to clean toilets – and solvents like white spirit are also harmful. Permethrin, present in some insecticides, and ethylene glycol (anti-freeze) are similarly toxic to cats. Make sure to keep all these products away from your cat and in a place they can’t easily get to.

Plants which are toxic for your cat

Many times, your cat will avoid eating anything which could cause it to become ill; cats are very sensitive to bitter flavours, and most substances which are toxic to them taste bitter. However, lily and other plant toxicities are seen commonly in cats.

It’s a good idea to avoid growing certain plants in your garden or having them in your home which are toxic to cats, just in case. These include: