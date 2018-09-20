My cat is losing its hair

It’s natural to always want your cat’s coat to look healthy and glossy, which is why it can be so distressing to see them suffering with hair loss. While some shedding of hair is completely natural, too much hair loss can be a signal that your cat has a more serious issue.

Hair loss in cats from ringworm

Ringworm is one of the most common causes for hair loss in cats. This fungal infection is highly contagious and frequently occurs among kittens or cats living in groups. The main agent is a fungal spore, microsporum canis, which can be contracted from a contaminated animal or environment, and which remain infectious for several months.

The spore enters your cat’s skin through any bites, scratches or lesions, and the infection begins to develop in the outermost layer of skin and their hair follicles. If your cat has any skin damage in an area they find hard to reach for grooming, such as their face, they’re at greater risk of ringworm as grooming helps to get rid of any infectious material before it develops. There’s also a higher risk of the infection taking hold if your cat’s immune system has been compromised, such as from illness or medical treatment.

The symptoms of ringworm can be very different between cats, but you’re likely to notice hair loss in irregular or circular patches, along with reddish patches of skin which may be flaky. Their hair may also break easily or appear abnormal.

Ringworm can be treated and eliminated, although it does involve several stages of treating the infection itself, destroying any remaining spores and thoroughly sanitising your cat’s environment. Ringworm can be highly contagious for humans in the home too, so if you spot any signs in your cat it's important to consult a vet as soon as possible to prevent further spread.