When and how to deworm your kitten?

Worms and intestinal parasites are so common in kittens that it’s a good idea to have read up on what to look out for and treatment options ahead of time.

How do kittens get worms? Kittens can pick up worms from their mother’s milk while nursing, from the soil in your garden, or even from ingesting the eggs in faeces they encounter outdoors. Luckily, several effective treatment options are available to eliminate the worms in your kitten, making it relatively easy for your vet to deal with them.

The most common types of worms veterinarians find in kittens are roundworms, tapeworms and hookworms. Leaving the worms untreated can have serious health risks for young kittens with immature immune systems. Maintaining a vet-suggested deworming schedule, which could include regular faecal tests, is part of good health management and will help you keep your kitten free of worms and parasites.

Here’s the information you need to know to help prevent infestations of worms in your kitten.